Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Governor announces nominees to teacher recruitment and retention task force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster announced Thursday morning three new appointees to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force, created from the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act, was formed to research and provide solutions on evaluating good teachers and increasing teacher recruitment. The group will also look into ways to improve working conditions and compensation for teachers in the state, according to a release.
abcnews4.com
Hundreds speak for, against abortion bans in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Making their voices heard on a highly controversial issue - abortion. That’s why hundreds gathered at the state house for hours. Multiple pieces of legislation, both protecting and restricting abortion access, are working their way through the South Carolina legislature. Wednesday, as lawmakers worked, dozens gathered outside to protest abortion bans.
abcnews4.com
Lanes back open on eastbound side of I-26 near University Boulevard
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists experienced heavy traffic conditions due to a wreck along Interstate 26 on Thursday morning. Around 8:20 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash had blocked all lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate at Exit 205. Plan Your...
abcnews4.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh & 2 others indicted on additional charges by grand jury
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts, and Jerry...
abcnews4.com
Police: Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver
SANFORD, N.C. (WCTI) — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said FedEx driver named Jiniece Grant stole a 5-year-old Brazilian Red Foot...
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
Comments / 0