foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs
AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips (PHG.AS) ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO.
FDA: 3 at-home COVID-19 tests needed to confirm negative result
People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they're not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said Thursday the latest research suggests that taking just two antigen...
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters do little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests. After the FDA warned dietary supplement makers about specific products and demanded that corrective steps be taken, researchers said...
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound
Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Phramalive.com
Bavarian Nordic seeks help as monkeypox vaccine supply line crumbles
Cases of monkeypox are growing at an alarming rate and Bavarian Nordic, the company that owns Jynneos, one of the two approved vaccines, may no longer be able to keep up, according to a report by Bloomberg. “Demand keeps rising and it’s no longer certain that we can continue to...
komando.com
Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination
Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter
Hearing aids will soon be offered over-the-counter, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in the latest step to make the devices more accessible and affordable. The move was celebrated by the Biden administration as an agenda win, as the president had run on a platform of expanding access to high-quality health care and lowering costs for the American public.“As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.“When too few...
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine linked to death in South Africa, health regulator reports
South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's...
FOXBusiness
King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns
King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
International Business Times
Snack Bites Sold Nationwide Recalled Over Risk Of 'Life-Threatening' Allergic Reaction
A company is voluntarily recalling its snack bites sold nationwide because they may contain undeclared cashews, therefore posing a risk of a "life-threatening" allergic reaction. The recall affects a specific lot of The Gluten Free Bar's The GFB 1.2 oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites, according to the company announcement on...
Moderna, Pfizer Could Release Omicron-Targeting Vaccines By September
Omicron-targeting vaccines will arrive in early fall, based on the latest update from public health sources. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged vaccine makers in June to come up with boosters targeting the newer strains and variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna and Pfizer are getting closer to the release of their updated vaccines.
A COVID-vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S.
Novavax slashed its revenue forecast in half owing to sluggish demand for its new COVID shot. After so much hype, it turns out vaccine manufacturer Novavax’s long-awaited COVID jab hit the market far too late. In its second-quarter earnings on Monday, Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for...
foodsafetynews.com
Dog food recalled in Canada because of Listeria contamination
Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain raw frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
PETS・
Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall
AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) Chief Executive Frans van Houten will leave the company in October, the Dutch health technology firm said on Tuesday, after a key product recall cut its market value by more than half over the past year.
FDA to allow select hearing aids to be sold over the counter
Hearing aids will soon be available for purchase over the counter at a local pharmacy or drugstore.
Oatly recall expands due to contamination concerns
An Oatly milk distributor is expanding a voluntary recall of oat milk after previously announcing the recall on July 28 due to concerns over microbial contamination. The distributor, California-based Lyons Magnus LLC, added three more items to its recall: 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of regular Oatly oat milk, 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk. The previous recall included the Barista Edition Oatmilk in the slim package format.
Emergent receives FDA warning letter over quality control issues
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS.N) said on Friday it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing certain deficiencies at the contract drugmaker's manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland.
