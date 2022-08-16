Read full article on original website
University of Idaho analysis finds Idaho's demographics are changing at an unprecedented rate
MOSCOW, Idaho - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing population of 1.8 million people is new to the state, according to a new analysis from the University of Idaho (UI). Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But UI professor Jaap Vos found that Idaho's population and demographics have also changed drastically from an influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
WDFW announces three days of sturgeon fishing on part of lower Columbia River
OLYMPIA – State fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Thursday that a section of the lower Columbia River will open for three days of sturgeon retention in September. Anglers will be able to retain white sturgeon on the Columbia River from the Wauna powerlines upstream to Bonneville Dam...
Drugs or alcohol involved in I-90 to SR-195 rollover crash that sent 1 to the hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash at the I-90 to SR-195 interchange sent one man to the hospital. WSP said it's unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, but drugs or alcohol were involved. WSP said the vehicle hit a...
