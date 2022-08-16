ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

University of Idaho analysis finds Idaho's demographics are changing at an unprecedented rate

MOSCOW, Idaho - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing population of 1.8 million people is new to the state, according to a new analysis from the University of Idaho (UI). Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But UI professor Jaap Vos found that Idaho's population and demographics have also changed drastically from an influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy