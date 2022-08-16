ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&M boss Jimbo Fisher: "We feel really good about where we're going"

Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher did an interview with ESPN on Friday and while most of the questions surrounded his issues with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Fisher also got time to discuss where his program is headed. In fact, Fisher feels like that the Aggies are ready to put everyone's focus on the things that happen on the field as opposed to making headlines off of it.
