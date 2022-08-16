ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Single mum in tears after buying ‘disaster’ house prone to flooding & making it a stunning family home worth £78k more

By Becky Pemberton
 4 days ago

A SINGLE mum-of-three broke down in tears after transforming a derelict ‘disaster’ house into a stunning family home and making £78,000 profit.

Merseyside-based Paula, 42, who is mum to Zak, Freddie and Elsie, was overjoyed at being able to finally buy her first house, but was “overwhelmed” at the issues that came with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XPFP_0hJcgHSu00
Single mum sought help from the Channel 4's Worst House on the Street team after buying her first house in her 40s Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmDtW_0hJcgHSu00
Paula managed to impressively transform the home to looking like best house on the street Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Drj8u_0hJcgHSu00
Paula broke down in tears after learning she had made £78,000 profit on the house after 12 weeks of hard work Credit: CHANNEL 4

The three-bedroom house was on the market for £215,000, but she eventually got it for £202,000 after it emerged the property had flooding.

Speaking on tonight’s Channel 4’s Worst House on the Street, Paula explained: “I identified a few problems, the fact there is a creek running under the house.

“The fact there is a lot of damp and problems with the flooring.”

But brave Paula admitted she wasn’t put off and set about transforming it into her perfect family home using £20,000 of renovation money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfQeM_0hJcgHSu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjVWf_0hJcgHSu00

She added: “We are really hoping to be in over the next four weeks because I am staying with my parents and sisters.

“I’m sleeping on the lounge floor on a mattress, there are boxes everywhere, we can’t find anything.

“I feel quite overwhelmed. It does feel like a challenge.”

Property experts and siblings Stuart and Scarlette Douglas visited the home and immediately identified some of the drawbacks.

Stuart said: “It’s very vintage, there is rust all over the drains. There is zero curb appeal at the moment.

“It’s about as inviting as that prickly holly tree.”

Speaking of the pebbledash exterior, Paula agreed, saying: “There are no words, it’s pretty ugly isn’t it?”

They advised Paula that an inviting home with “curb appeal” can add two to three per cent of the home’s value.

While it can cost around £5,000 to remove pebbledash, the experts advised her to prime and then spray paint a coat of paint instead for £3,840.

Next it was time to fix the water damage, and Paula’s dad Stan, a retired builder, helped by adding loose stone under the floor, damp course and a concrete floor, which totalled £1,000.

Another issue with the home was the fact there wasn’t space for a large family bathroom upstairs.

Stuart advised Paula to make another bathroom downstairs in the room she had hoped to use as a utility room.

He said: “There is a lot of potential here. A family home needs a family bathroom.

“Your room upstairs isn’t big enough for a family, not a family-of-four.

“Hear me out. That room at the back is very big, it can be used as a utility room like you suggested, but it could be used for a bathroom.

“That space is big enough for a shower, bath, a sink and a toilet.”

Paula didn’t seem keen, admitting she didn’t “like baths” but Stuart said not having a bath can devalue a property.

Conversely to this, he said that having a show-stopping bathroom can add £10,000 to a property.

Paula came around to the idea, and said: “I took you up on the idea of a downstairs shower room downstairs, we have put a toilet, basin and shower in.

“I’m really pleased.”

However, she didn’t add a bath and used the extra space for a small utility space.

After 12 weeks of hard work and spending over budget at £36,629, which included £5,750 of replastering the house’s interior, Paula did the big reveal.

She said: “When I bought it I wasn’t particularly proud of it, and now I am really proud of it.”

And there was more good news, as Stuart and Scarlette revealed they had got the home revalued, and it came out at £317,000 - which marked £78,000 of profit.

They said: “That is 33 per cent. I think you have broken the ceiling price on the street for a three-bedroom house.”

Paula broke down in tears when she heard the good news, and said: “Oh my god, I just didn’t expect that. Got me crying.

“The price has just floored me, I am quite overwhelmed and a bit in shock.”

Worst House on the Street airs tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxQwb_0hJcgHSu00
The three-bedroom house was on the market for £215,000, but she eventually got the house for £202,000 after it emerged the property had flooding Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DReVD_0hJcgHSu00
She initially had a budget of £20,000 for renovation, but the finished result cost ger £36,629 instead Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31riPz_0hJcgHSu00
Paula said she found the home's pebbledash exterior 'ugly' and changed the colour to white Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWNAH_0hJcgHSu00
Before the renovation, the upstairs had a tiny, old bathroom Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJ47Y_0hJcgHSu00
Paula made a stunning green and gold-themed bathroom Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKyV7_0hJcgHSu00
Hosts Scarlette and Stuart were on hand to lend their expertise Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233j1j_0hJcgHSu00
Paula wanted to transform the backroom into a functional space Credit: CHANNEL 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVjPo_0hJcgHSu00
She made a second bathroom and utility room in the space Credit: CHANNEL 4

