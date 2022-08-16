Local women race horses across Mongolia

Amy McNamee and Shandie Johnson participate in Mongol Derby, the world's longest and toughest horse race

Thundering across Mongolia, two Central Oregon women are participating in the longest horse race in the world.

The Mongol Derby, a 1,000- kilometer ride across the Mongolian steppes on semi-wild horse, began Thursday, Aug. 11.

Amy McNamee, an Antelope resident and Madras High School graduate, and her friend Shandie Johnson of southern Wasco County, mounted their horses for the challenge.

The race, known as the longest and toughest horse race in the world, lasts 10 days across rugged and remote environment. The Mongol Derby is based on the route of the first long-distance postal transmission system, built by Ghenghis Khan in 1224. Riders generally follow this path, though there is no marked course.

The race begins in the Mongolian steppes near Ulaanbaatar, and travels 1,000 kilometers across rugged and rural landscapes on Mongolian steppe horses. These horses stand between 12 and 14 hands high, shorter than the average horse, but are described as "equine gladiators." The horses are semi-wild, so they require extra care in saddling and navigating. The 1,500 horses used for the event are often lent to the derby by local horse racers and herders, and include some of the strongest and fastest in the steppes. "Every horse has been carefully selected by our vet team and trained in the run-up to the event," said the group Equestrianists, the race organizers. "They will be fit, healthy, older than five, and tough as a titanium spork."

Aside from the horses and riders, the race team includes vets, medics, Mongolian herders and Urtuu families. The riders pay $15,500 to compete in the race, and have to go through a screening process to ensure they're ready for the ride. Riders also raise money for the race's charity, Steppe and Hoof, which support herders and their animals on the Mongolian steppes.

Readers can follow along to watch the progress of the race and see where McNamee and Johnson are along the route at https://equestrianists.com/live/

Follow the Pioneer after the riders return in late August for the behind-the-scene details about the race.