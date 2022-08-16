ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Local women race horses across Mongolia

By Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPhRO_0hJcgAHp00 Amy McNamee and Shandie Johnson participate in Mongol Derby, the world's longest and toughest horse race

Thundering across Mongolia, two Central Oregon women are participating in the longest horse race in the world.

The Mongol Derby, a 1,000- kilometer ride across the Mongolian steppes on semi-wild horse, began Thursday, Aug. 11.

Amy McNamee, an Antelope resident and Madras High School graduate, and her friend Shandie Johnson of southern Wasco County, mounted their horses for the challenge.

The race, known as the longest and toughest horse race in the world, lasts 10 days across rugged and remote environment. The Mongol Derby is based on the route of the first long-distance postal transmission system, built by Ghenghis Khan in 1224. Riders generally follow this path, though there is no marked course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271UFk_0hJcgAHp00

The race begins in the Mongolian steppes near Ulaanbaatar, and travels 1,000 kilometers across rugged and rural landscapes on Mongolian steppe horses. These horses stand between 12 and 14 hands high, shorter than the average horse, but are described as "equine gladiators." The horses are semi-wild, so they require extra care in saddling and navigating. The 1,500 horses used for the event are often lent to the derby by local horse racers and herders, and include some of the strongest and fastest in the steppes. "Every horse has been carefully selected by our vet team and trained in the run-up to the event," said the group Equestrianists, the race organizers. "They will be fit, healthy, older than five, and tough as a titanium spork."

Aside from the horses and riders, the race team includes vets, medics, Mongolian herders and Urtuu families. The riders pay $15,500 to compete in the race, and have to go through a screening process to ensure they're ready for the ride. Riders also raise money for the race's charity, Steppe and Hoof, which support herders and their animals on the Mongolian steppes.

Readers can follow along to watch the progress of the race and see where McNamee and Johnson are along the route at https://equestrianists.com/live/

Follow the Pioneer after the riders return in late August for the behind-the-scene details about the race. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ec57_0hJcgAHp00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Horses#Horse Race#The Horses#Mongolian#Madras High School
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
521
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy