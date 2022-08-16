ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race celebrating women pilots lands in Madras

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
Six teams of female pilots took off in their aircrafts from Santa Monica, California, Friday, Aug. 12, and completed a fly-by at Salinas, California, then Red Bluff, California. On Saturday, Aug. 13, racers took off from Red Bluff, flew over Klamath Falls, then made their way to Madras. In Madras, female pilots from the Central Oregon High Desert chapter of the Ninety-Nines were prepared for the arrival of their sisters in aviation. The Madras-based female crew did spotting and timing at the Madras Airport, hosted tours of local sites and held an awards banquet at the Erickson Aircraft Museum.

The first Women's Air Derby was a transcontinental race that began in Santa Monica, California, and ended in Cleveland, Ohio, for the 1929 Cleveland National Air Race. Amelia Earhart, Pancho Barnes, Louise Thaden and Bobbi Trout brought international attention to women in aviation. The Palms to Pines Air Race started in 1969 and was held annually from 1969 to 2009 with 30 to 60 female piloted planes. The Ninety-Nines raise money for scholarships. Learn about the local chapter and its silent auction at the Madras Airport Office and the Erickson Aircraft Collection, or at their kiosk near the VIP area at the Airshow of the Cascades Aug. 26-27 in Madras. You can contact Chapter Chair Lorraine Martinelli at 808-265-0021.

Information provided by the Central Oregon High Desert chapter of the Ninety-Nines.

The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

