Combat Sports

Watch Oleksandr Usyk display scary reflexes with incredible coin trick as he prepares for Anthony Joshua rematch

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
 4 days ago

OLEKSANDR USYK wowed fans with a coin trick as he showed he's in for a penny and Anthony Joshua could be in for a POUNDING.

The Ukrainian looked on the money as he flicked four coins up from his elbow at the same time - and caught them ALL one by one.

Oleksandr Usyk showed his four-midable reflexes by catching a handful of coins

It's the type of blurring reflexes that show why Usyk is odds-on with bookies to retain the world heavyweight titles he won so impressively from AJ on points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

Joshua will hope for some change when they meet again in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

But the Brit must display the flip side of the form he displayed 11 months ago - and impose himself on the smaller fighter.

Usyk held centre stage then and did so again on Tuesday as he gave fans a pre-fight treat at the Jeddah Super Dome.

His magical rat-tat-tat-tat technique in pouching four coins off his left arm in the same hand is just what AJ might fear most.

But Joshua's sparring partner Marko Milun believes he's seen the necessary transformation from the Watford man at an intense training camp.

Milun told BoyleSports Boxing Odds: "AJ is technically perfect, he just needs good tactics. Good tactics will win the fight.

"AJ is the best technical boxer. Everything he does is perfect; jabs, hooks, uppercuts - AJ looks perfect, If they set him good tactics he will win, easy.

"This time the whole camp is different. It's not the same. We spar maybe 15 rounds, me and AJ, very good rounds and it was explosive."

Croat Milun added: "I told AJ you need to bully Usyk, you can't box him. Everybody knows that.

"Maybe Usyk will expect that - he looks heavier this time. But not heavier than AJ.

"He only lost by four rounds last time. It's not too much. If he catches him in those 12 rounds with a little bit of pressure he can knock out Usyk.”

Anthony Joshua will hope Oleksandr Usyk is not so spot on with his left hand as this in Saturday's eagerly awaited rematch in Saudi Arabia

