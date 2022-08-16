ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams begs famous friends to boycott nemesis Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show after she replaces fired host

By Jessica Finn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

WENDY Williams is begging her famous friends to boycott nemesis Sherri Shepherd's new talk show after she replaced the fired host.

A source close to the former queen of daytime TV told The U.S. Sun that Wendy, 58, has been petitioning her pals - from reality stars to actors - and telling them not to go on Sherri's new talk show launching in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306plH_0hJcfuPg00
Wendy Williams is calling her famous friends and telling them to boycott her nemesis'' show Credit: Wendy Williams Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lajOM_0hJcfuPg00
Wendy has asked her pals not to promote or appear on Sherri Shepherd's new show Credit: Debmar-Mercury

"Wendy has been calling her friends and saying don't go on the Sherri show and don't promote it," the source revealed.

She is telling everyone that since Nick Cannon said "he won't support Sherri no one else should either, but the thing is - Nick doesn't have his talk show anymore, so it's no skin off his nose to distance himself."

"She is calling all her favorite Real Housewives friends too. The thing is Wendy thinks she has this loyalty, but at the end of the day- no one is going to turn Sherri down," the insider added.

Meanwhile, a source close to Sherri said that her staff are gearing up for the show's debut and working in the New York City studio since Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BsEY_0hJcfuPg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQmsu_0hJcfuPg00

Sherri, whose show replaces The Wendy Williams Show, says she will make sure her version will be much more "friendly" - to guests and to viewers.

The 55-year-old will debut her self-titled show in September.

She was tapped to replace Wendy after The Wendy Williams show was canceled in June, amongst bizarre behavior and health problems from the host.

Now, with just weeks to go before her replacement debut, Sherri is throwing shade on the often controversial Wendy, and went out of her way to ensure fans she will be a happier host.

"Let’s be clear, I’m not a mean person at all!" Sherri told DailyMail. "I'm all about positive energy. I’m about joy. I’m about kindness and laughter. Anyone that knows me will tell you just that."

Sherri, who said not to expect any mean jabs from her show, said she wants her talk show to embody her positive spirit.

"As a celebrity myself, I know what it’s like to not feel safe appearing on a show or hoping a host doesn’t try to have a gotcha-moment with you.

"It will be a celebrity-friendly zone on Sherri."

WENDY'S END

The final episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Over the years, Wendy has openly disclosed details to her fans about her ongoing health issues.

She struggles with many things including Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism, which she was diagnosed with 19 years ago.

The TV star has also struggled with sobriety following her separation from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, which caused her to check into rehab in 2019.

In 2021, Wendy tested positive for Covid-19 and was then rushed to the hospital for "psychiatric services."

On November 8, 2021, the talk show host gave her fans an update on Instagram and revealed that she is "making progress."

"As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected," Wendy told her fans.

She was photographed outside her New York City apartment last year sat in a wheelchair with swollen legs.

Wendy is also still forbidden from accessing her $20million fortune amid a fierce legal war with her bank - meaning she can't pay her staff.

BIZARRE BEHAVIOR

Wendy's continuing peculiar behavior has worried fans, after she made a string of outlandish comments during recent interviews.

Her close circle is also struggling to control her comments, as she bizarrely claimed she was married on August 2nd.

It came shortly after she appeared to be passed out next to a champagne glass at New York City's Louis Vuitton store.

She has been seen looking frighteningly thin and seemingly disoriented, despite previously trying to keep a low profile.

Sources close to her have suggested she is "not living in reality" and often "forgets who she is speaking to" in wake of her troubles.

SAYING GOODBYE

In the end, an insider told The U.S. Sun that the popular TV personality even turned down an offer to film a farewell message for viewers that would have aired during her final episode.

The source also revealed that Wendy was asked to appear in the finale but refused.

"They were not doing it live, but asked Wendy for pre-taped video," the insider shared of the show's hope to get the host on her stage one last time.

The source added: "She still said no. She’s not at peace with what happened. She's not happy with it.

"When Sherri officially starts, Wendy's name will not be mentioned again."

As for the new host, Sherri says she feels no pressure in replacing Wendy, and is ready to leave her predecessor in the past.

"I only feel pressure to go out there and be authentically Sherri," the comedienne told DailyMail.

"I put pressure on myself to make sure I’m bringing my best self each time I step onto that set. Making sure I can offer people one-hour of joy, laughter and inspiration is the only thing I’m worried about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QoNw_0hJcfuPg00
Friends no more: Wendy has asked her famous contacts to boycott Sherri's show Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8LN4_0hJcfuPg00
Wendy is supposedly launching a podcast though that has yet to come to fruition Credit: Getty

Comments / 153

Claudia Bookhart
3d ago

If it wasn't Sherri there would still be someone else in that spot. Wendy needs to be more concerned about her health and well-being. There are times in life when you must past the torch!!!

Reply(1)
63
Marian Buck Stallworth
4d ago

Sherri only gave WW props when she co hosted WW show and asked everyone to PRAY for her. WW is I'll and needs PROFESSIONAL HELP DAILY.

Reply
52
Carla Hicks
4d ago

Ok Wendy! Now that's just Wrong! And, will only bring Bad Karma to you. "Please, do better, in order for your next venture, If you so choose to have one, will be a success.

Reply(2)
52
 

