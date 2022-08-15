ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

BACK TO SCHOOL IN UVALDE

August marks the time when children return to school. It is a time when anticipation runs high and parents are both eager and anxious for the journey that awaits their children. Somewhere right now, a mother is putting their son and/or daughter to bed. Somewhere right now, a little girl or boy is laying their clothes out and excited about their new backpack or shoes or new school supplies.
'Where’s this money going?' Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families

UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Alfred Garza III wakes up at around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
