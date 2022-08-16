ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants retired cops, firefighters and EMTs with bachelor's degrees to help fill teacher shortage because they have 'real life experience' and teaching colleges are 'taken over by ideology'

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he wants to relax regulations to encourage retired law enforcement and first responders to fill vacant teacher positions as the state grapples with a shortage of educators.

DeSantis is hoping to expand on a law that took effect this year that allows military veterans to earn a five-year temporary certificate to teach before they earn the usually required bachelor's degree.

While retired law enforcement and first responders must have a bachelor's degree due to current regulations, DeSantis touted a $4,000 bonus for those who sign up, and a further $1,000 for positions that are experiencing severe shortages.

'We believe that the folks that have served our communities have an awful lot to offer,' DeSantis said at an event in Port Richey on Tuesday.

He said those who are retired from law enforcement are looking for 'the next chapter in their life,' and teaching provides the perfect outlet for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c84F8_0hJcbnKz00
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has indicated he wants to encourage retired law enforcement and first responders to fill vacant teaching roles, and will offer $4,000 bonuses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJmF9_0hJcbnKz00
Annual teaching salary is down about 13 percent in Florida since the 2009-2010 school year, which may explain why less people are aiming to become teachers

The governor also indicated he would be waiving exam fees for first responders and law enforcement for the certification necessary for teaching, just as he had done for military veterans.

DeSantis is a vocal supporter of law enforcement officers and has invoked hiring bonuses as a way to inspire more people to join police departments.

He also said people can take advantage of both incentives in Florida by first joining a local police department and then applying to become a teacher.

While the Florida Department of Education estimated in February they would need to fill approximately 9,000 vacant teacher positions, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity found 5,837 open teaching positions online in June, up 53 percent from June of 2021.

In the 2019 to 2020 school year, Florida colleges and universities graduated around 3,380 teachers despite an estimated 9,080 vacancies, according to a report from the Florida Education Association.

Many believe the shortage is driven by a lack of fair pay for teachers, and a report by Florida TaxWatch found annual teaching salary is down about 13 percent in the state since the 2009 to 2010 school year.

While many support DeSantis' proposals, some educators have raised questions over whether the candidates from these professions are suitable to teach.

Carmen Ward, president of the Alachua County teachers union, told the Gainesville Sun that some teachers are 'dismayed' at the propositions because 'now someone with just a high school education can pass the test and can easily get a five-year temporary certificate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SNEw_0hJcbnKz00
DeSantis laid out his plan for encouraging different professionals to apply to become teachers, including financial bonuses and relaxed regulations

DeSantis hit back at the criticism and reiterated his view that military veterans are capable of teaching, saying 'as a veteran, I will tell you the people that serve our country are not just some warm body.'

Eligible veterans would need 48 months of active-duty military service with an honorable discharge or a medical separation.

The governor also hit out at the current state of schools, which he claimed are 'overtaken by ideology,' which he believes is a 'turn off for many people.'

'We are saying teaching is not about learning quote, unquote education in college, it’s really about having proficiency in subjects and then learning on the ground about how to do it,' DeSantis said.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at the press conference that it is 'common sense' to encourage first responders and law enforcement to get into teaching, as they can provide education with a 'great twist.'

'From math, our economic detectives, they can talk a lot about how math is used. From psychology, healthcare, mental health issues, we have firsthand experience. We’ve been there and done that,' Nocco said.

Comments / 35

My Own Digs
4d ago

Most of these people are not qualified to teach. Early childhood and adolescence are life stages that should be studied first. Just because you were a child doesn't make you an expert on children. And most if these people deal daily with adults, not children. Maybe they could teach algebra or trig, or English grammar, or world history, how about spelling?, or first grade reading? or maybe geography? or biology and chemistry, or social studies by DeSantis? God help us. What a way to cut college debt in the future.

Reply(2)
15
Flower Garden
1d ago

I spent 4 years in the Air Force you get a great education from being in the military if you care about your job then I went on to study early childhood and Elementary education not to mention that I was in a family of eight children whom I had to take care of during my mother's illness so life gives you a lot of Education most teachers realize they do not feel ready for the classroom I agree with that we are not taught enough in child psychology I took courses that we're not required so I could deal with people especially young children people need classes in child psychology if they're going to teach they need classes for the age group they're going to teach but considering the condition of our country right now I think he just wants to have good people there to try to lead the children to have good role models it's not a perfect situation neither is our country perfect it is in such a mess right now so we call forth all good people who love children to help with our children

Reply
4
Terri Miller
3d ago

He’s trying to clean up the mess he made accusing teachers of grooming your children, etc. yada yada yada. That’s hilarious Ronnie!!🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
4
