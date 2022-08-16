Read full article on original website
Niagara Falls receives federal funding for first responders
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara falls has received more than $50 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. A big chunk of that money is being used to keep the city safe. Leaders say more than $11 million will be used to pay for new and improved equipment for the police and […]
Several WNY school districts to receive aid for homeless students
Help is on the way for homeless students as $7.1 million is heading to programs to help some 116,000 students in 27 school districts statewide. That money comes from the State Department of Education. "The pandemic and economic turmoil that came with it exacerbated uncertainty for many families and increased...
6-year-old WNY native seeks Bills Mafia's support in USA Kids Mullet Competition
CLEVELAND, Virginia — It's a hairstyle from the 80s that just like everything else nowadays, is making a comeback: mullets. Now they're looking better than ever because kids are trying out the look for a national competition to win $2,500. Lincoln Prater, who is 6 years old, just moved...
Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle
Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
The Salvation Army is helping 500 kids gear up for the new school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The commercials have officially started again, and though summer continues on, parents are starting to prepare to bring their children back to school. But this year, with the costs of supplies going up, The Salvation Army is helping 500 children gear up for the new school year, and they say this year, […]
Boy from Buffalo Competing in U.S.A Kids Mullet Championship has Big Plans for Prize Money
There's a 1980s hairstyle that is making its return, and it's taking over a kids competition across the U.S. One of the kids who competed earlier this summer, Lincoln Prater said he has big plans if he wins the best mullet grand prize of $2,500. Prater is going to donate...
Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Former hospital insider on strike talk at Kaleida "the situation is very serious"
“The announcement itself wasn’t unexpected. But I think the situation is very serious.” Larry Zielinsky, former Pres. of Buffalo General Hospital commenting on the labor unrest at Kaleida Health. Union leaders are hinting a strike vote may come soon.
Erie County holding free rabies vaccine clinics this fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, three vaccine clinics are being held over the next couple of months. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding three clinics:. Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m....
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival
Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
Buffalo Public Schools employee claims she hasn't been paid
An employee with Buffalo Public Schools said she has not been paid for her summer school work. She told 7 News she is not alone, and this has happened before
Buffalo massacre survivors not getting needed help, says activist
WBFO – There’s nearly $5 million in the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, but a group of survivors and activists says the money isn’t going out fast enough for those who need it and those who need help and aren’t getting it. That’s why activist Myles Carter...
Enormous Livestock Auction In Erie County This Weekend
As we get ready for the fall and winter months to arrive in Western New York, you may be thinking about the back-to-school routine for your family. For many, the regular routine means eating more dinners at home. As much fun as we have had this summer, it can get pricey eating eating on the go. There is a great opportunity to fill your family's freezer and help the hard working kid of the Erie County 4-H.
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
Buffalo Public School District lays out proposals for start of school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is getting ready for the start of school and is working to finalize some big issues, including filling hundreds of positions from the classroom to bus drivers. With less than three weeks to go until students return to class, hiring is...
