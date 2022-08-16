ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Several WNY school districts to receive aid for homeless students

Help is on the way for homeless students as $7.1 million is heading to programs to help some 116,000 students in 27 school districts statewide. That money comes from the State Department of Education. "The pandemic and economic turmoil that came with it exacerbated uncertainty for many families and increased...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
thechallengernews.com

Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle

Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Erie County holding free rabies vaccine clinics this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, three vaccine clinics are being held over the next couple of months. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding three clinics:. Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m....
wnypapers.com

Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival

Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Buffalo massacre survivors not getting needed help, says activist

WBFO – There’s nearly $5 million in the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, but a group of survivors and activists says the money isn’t going out fast enough for those who need it and those who need help and aren’t getting it. That’s why activist Myles Carter...
96.1 The Breeze

Enormous Livestock Auction In Erie County This Weekend

As we get ready for the fall and winter months to arrive in Western New York, you may be thinking about the back-to-school routine for your family. For many, the regular routine means eating more dinners at home. As much fun as we have had this summer, it can get pricey eating eating on the go. There is a great opportunity to fill your family's freezer and help the hard working kid of the Erie County 4-H.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

