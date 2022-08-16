Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Documentary telling story of teen paralyzed after suicide attempt to be screened in Sidney, Bridgeport
SIDNEY & BRIDGEPORT, NE — Panhandle Public Health District is offering two screenings of a documentary and panelist discussions on suicide prevention in September. According to a news release, the feature-length documentary My Ascension tells the story of 16-year-old varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit. She was paralyzed after attempting to take her own life and the film highlights her journey to walk again and bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.
News Channel Nebraska
Lodgepole upgrading water system with help from USDA grant
LODGEPOLE, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle community is getting closer to an upgrade of its water system. The village of Lodgepole is in the process of an overhaul of its water system, courtesy of a grant from the USDA Rural Development's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Potter-Dix preps for season after run to '21 6-man title game
POTTER, NE — After a run to the 6-man state title game last year, expectations are sky high for the Potter-Dix Coyotes in 2022. But with game number one next week, the Coyotes aren’t looking at a return to Kearney just yet. "You can't go 2-0 until you...
Comments / 0