Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
Driving with Daytime: The peaceful side of the Smokies in Townsend, Tennessee
Amy takes us for a visit to Townsend, Tennessee in a gorgeous new Ford Bronco by FriendshipCars.com, for the first Driving with Daytime of the season!
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
Restaurant will be built out of almost 100-year-old church in South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville developers announced they were opening a new restaurant inside the original building of a church in South Knoxville. Jay Benson, Tim Duff, Jason Stouffer, and Chris Spiller bought the nearly 100-year-old original building of the Sevier Heights Baptist Church. The building was previously empty, according to reports.
A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
Rock n’ Roll Music Fest coming to Gatlinburg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”. Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival. This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run...
TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Justin Cummings took to Facebook last Thursday to say that his cat, Lulu, had run away from...
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights could land USA Today’s 10 Best
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood landed on a list of 20 contending amusement parks for bragging rights as a USA Today’s 10 Best theme park Halloween event. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights currently sits as the sixth best on the leadership board, but the park is third-best among amusement parks with single locations. A more […]
What is a hootenanny?
The East Tennessee Historical Society's History Hootenanny is raising questions of what a peculiar word means.
Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. Catch up Quick.
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
