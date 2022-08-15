ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

WATE

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
TOWNSEND, TN
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Restaurant will be built out of almost 100-year-old church in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville developers announced they were opening a new restaurant inside the original building of a church in South Knoxville. Jay Benson, Tim Duff, Jason Stouffer, and Chris Spiller bought the nearly 100-year-old original building of the Sevier Heights Baptist Church. The building was previously empty, according to reports.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good

A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rock n’ Roll Music Fest coming to Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”. Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival. This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights could land USA Today’s 10 Best

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood landed on a list of 20 contending amusement parks for bragging rights as a USA Today’s 10 Best theme park Halloween event. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights currently sits as the sixth best on the leadership board, but the park is third-best among amusement parks with single locations. A more […]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
KNOXVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery

Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN

