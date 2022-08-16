Read full article on original website
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The company must produce initial results of a randomized controlled trial of...
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola, saying the use of such drugs combined with better care had “revolutionised” the treatment of a disease once seen as a near-certain killer. The drugs – Regeneron’s Inmazeb (REGN-EB3) and...
