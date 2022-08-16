Remote work isn’t going anywhere, at least in New York. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s August survey found that service employees are spending 20 percent of their working hours at home, and plan to continue that next year. Roughly 30 percent of respondents— 150 business executives in New York, northern New Jersey and Fairfield, Conn.— log on remotely for 3.3 days a week on average, according to the survey.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO