Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Observer
Adams Begins Purging NYC Streets of Tumbledown Outdoor Dining Sheds
Outdoor dining sheds from shuttered restaurants left abandoned on the streets of New York City are finally being hauled away by the city. Mayor Eric Adams announced a blitz removal of 24 sheds outside now closed restaurants on Thursday morning after clearing a plate of his own in an open restaurant alongside former Staten Island borough president, and noted anti-litter crusader, James Oddo the night before.
Commercial Observer
9/11 Tribute Museum Permanently Shutters in Lower Manhattan
New York City’s 9/11 Tribute Museum permanently closed its 30,000-square-foot Lower Manhattan location on Wednesday, a month before the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The museum — which sits near the larger and more well-known National September 11th Memorial & Museum — blamed the pandemic for...
Commercial Observer
Investor Scores $93M in Debt for Gowanus Family Shelter
The investor behind the LLC 399 3rd Avenue Propco has nabbed a $92.7 million collateral mortgage from a Colorado-based hedge fund for its purchase of a family shelter in Gowanus, Brooklyn. A company associated with Bear Creek Asset Management provided the financing to the entity for the 58-bed shelter at...
Commercial Observer
Equitable Financial Life Insurance Refis 200 Water Street with $230M Loan
In a deal that was more than two years in the making, Rockrose Development has sealed a $230 million debt package to refinance a 576-unit multifamily asset in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer can first report. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company supplied the 10-year, fixed-rate loan for Rockrose’s 430,147-square-foot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Observer
Remote Isn’t Going Away, But Neither Is the Office, Survey Finds
Remote work isn’t going anywhere, at least in New York. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s August survey found that service employees are spending 20 percent of their working hours at home, and plan to continue that next year. Roughly 30 percent of respondents— 150 business executives in New York, northern New Jersey and Fairfield, Conn.— log on remotely for 3.3 days a week on average, according to the survey.
Commercial Observer
Avison Young Adds 20 MSF to Management Portfolio with Madison Marquette Deal
Weeks after the departure of two key players from Avison Young’s New York City leadership team, the firm is adding up to 235 staff members from the acquisition of three service lines from the Washington, D.C.-based Madison Marquette. Madison’s property management, agency leasing and project management service lines will...
Comments / 0