Criminal case filing time down from 129 days to 3 days in Seattle
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Attorney’s Office reports it has made a 98% reduction in criminal case filing time. Prior to City Attorney Ann Davison taking over the position this year, from 2017-2021, it took an average of 129 days for the City Attorney’s Office to make a filing decision, according to Davison.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Kittitas County
The Kittitas County Public Health Department said this week that a bat brought in by a community member has tested positive for rabies. It was the third bat to test positive in the state this year and the first east of the Cascades. The health department said a woman and...
Tim Eyman’s cap and trade lawsuit ends in a Thurston County courtroom
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning. Judge James...
