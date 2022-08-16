ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Springfield’s ”City Hall Fellow” Acknowledges Challenges Ahead

The newly-appointed Bloomberg Harvard City Hall fellow assigned to Springfield acknowledges that her goal of restoring some of the city’s blighted neighborhoods will be challenging. Sai Joshi began a two-year fellowship earlier this month. She is working with city officials on a “whole block restoration” strategy for problem areas...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Widower in Decatur in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
SAVOY, IL
Herald & Review

New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event

DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Ne Springfield#Entertain#Dentist#Community Voices#Capati Dental
nowdecatur.com

Diamonds and Desserts Ready to Shine at Country Club September 8

August 18, 2022 – Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will present the 15th Diamonds & Desserts on Thursday, September 8 at the Country Club of Decatur from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Amongst others, Neuhoff Media will be sponsoring this event. Purchase tickets online here. The evening will feature cocktails,...
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

HSHS St. John’s has a new CEO

Matthew Fry, MHA, MBA, FACHE HSHS will be the new new president and CEO of St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. His first day with HSHS will be September 19, 2022. Fry is currently serving as the assistant administrator/COO at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (ABSMC) in Oakland, California. Fry...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

State Week: All's fair in politics

Both Republicans and Democrats held annual events in Springfield during the Illinois State Fair. Those featured the candidates for governor. Also on display, the partisan divide that has come to define politics in America. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Delivers Final TIF Payment To Downtown YMCA

The City of Springfield has delivered the final payment out of nearly $6 million in tax increment finance district money to support the new downtown YMCA. Mayor Jim Langfelder handed over the last installment of $900,000 during an event at the facility on North Fourth Street. Langfelder and other city...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
DECATUR, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Huddle House planned for Decatur

DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Soldier Promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard

August 19, 2022 – Illinois Army National Guard Soldier Randy Edwards, of Decatur, Illinois, was promoted to colonel in a ceremony on August 18 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. “In the military, we see Soldiers who are destined to do great things in...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians

Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich

When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27

August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
WAND TV

Community comes together to pray for peace after recent deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After the recent shooting death of a Decatur father of 2, the victim's family and people in the community came together for a prayer service. At City of Praise Church on North Edward Street the community came together to support the McClelland and Dear Family. Antwane McClelland Sr. has had 2 of his sons die at the hand of a gun. On Sunday, his son Aarion McClelland was shot and killed on W. Wood Street. Just 13 months ago his son Antwane Jr. died in a shooting on East Leafland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy