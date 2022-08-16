Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Springfield’s ”City Hall Fellow” Acknowledges Challenges Ahead
The newly-appointed Bloomberg Harvard City Hall fellow assigned to Springfield acknowledges that her goal of restoring some of the city’s blighted neighborhoods will be challenging. Sai Joshi began a two-year fellowship earlier this month. She is working with city officials on a “whole block restoration” strategy for problem areas...
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
Herald & Review
New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event
DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowdecatur.com
Diamonds and Desserts Ready to Shine at Country Club September 8
August 18, 2022 – Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will present the 15th Diamonds & Desserts on Thursday, September 8 at the Country Club of Decatur from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Amongst others, Neuhoff Media will be sponsoring this event. Purchase tickets online here. The evening will feature cocktails,...
wdbr.com
HSHS St. John’s has a new CEO
Matthew Fry, MHA, MBA, FACHE HSHS will be the new new president and CEO of St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. His first day with HSHS will be September 19, 2022. Fry is currently serving as the assistant administrator/COO at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (ABSMC) in Oakland, California. Fry...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
nprillinois.org
State Week: All's fair in politics
Both Republicans and Democrats held annual events in Springfield during the Illinois State Fair. Those featured the candidates for governor. Also on display, the partisan divide that has come to define politics in America. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Springfield Delivers Final TIF Payment To Downtown YMCA
The City of Springfield has delivered the final payment out of nearly $6 million in tax increment finance district money to support the new downtown YMCA. Mayor Jim Langfelder handed over the last installment of $900,000 during an event at the facility on North Fourth Street. Langfelder and other city...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate
A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Soldier Promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard
August 19, 2022 – Illinois Army National Guard Soldier Randy Edwards, of Decatur, Illinois, was promoted to colonel in a ceremony on August 18 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. “In the military, we see Soldiers who are destined to do great things in...
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
wmay.com
Live Feed Of Democratic Party Events Disrupted, Apparently Intentionally
A live feed of Democratic party speeches in Springfield was briefly cut off Wednesday when someone unplugged the live truck that was beaming the event to TV and radio stations around the state. The feed was provided by Blue Room Stream, a subscription service that provides broadcasters with live video...
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
nowdecatur.com
Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27
August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
WAND TV
Community comes together to pray for peace after recent deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After the recent shooting death of a Decatur father of 2, the victim's family and people in the community came together for a prayer service. At City of Praise Church on North Edward Street the community came together to support the McClelland and Dear Family. Antwane McClelland Sr. has had 2 of his sons die at the hand of a gun. On Sunday, his son Aarion McClelland was shot and killed on W. Wood Street. Just 13 months ago his son Antwane Jr. died in a shooting on East Leafland.
Comments / 0