Chelsea forgotten man Charly Musonda seals transfer after decade with Blues and just seven appearances

By Kealan Hughes
 4 days ago

CHELSEA outcast Charly Musonda has completed a transfer to Levante.

The attacking midfielder, 25, has signed on a free transfer for the Spanish second division side after leaving Blues at the end of June.

Charly Musonda had been without a club since the end of June

Musonda made just seven appearances for Chelsea after progressing through the youth ranks, having joined the club in 2012.

The Belgian had three loan spells since 2015 to Real Betis, Celtic and Dutch side Vitesse.

But he failed to impress Chelsea management in that period and spent the last two seasons playing for the under-23 side.

Earlier this summer Musonda went on trial at Belgian club Zule Waregrem but went AWOL before signing his contract offer.

Musonda was one of five Chelsea players to leave on a free this summer.

Big names Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen made high-profile moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, while Danny Drinkwater made a switch to Reading and Jake Clarke-Salter joined QPR.

Chelsea have been busy replacing those outgoings and could break the record for the highest spend in a transfer window.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella have arrived for huge fees with Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei set to become Thomas Tuchell's sixth summer signing.

The German also has his eyes set on Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong and the Blues are prepared to wait for the Spanish giants to lower their asking price for the Dutchman.

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana wants to make a move to Stamford Bridge but Chelsea are yet to meet the Foxes' £85m asking price.

Chelsea also remain keen on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon with Everton rejecting two offers for the young winger.

