How Shaquille O’Neal rejected Nike and turned his back on Reebok after one interaction with a fan

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL has always been a fan favorite as well as one of the smartest business minds in all of sports.

The NBA icon has made some smart investments over the years, but arguably none better than leaving money on the table.

Shaq decided to sell affordable trainers at Walmart

The NBA icon has always been a fan favorite Credit: Getty

Shaq, 50, has made money off investing in a wide range of brands.

He had a stake in Google's Series A when it was valued at $100m and it's now worth $1.5trillion.

The four-time NBA champ also owns 150 car washes and 40 gyms.

But a thread from sports business expert Joe Pompliano detailed how Shaq listened to his fans when it came to his footwear.

When he was playing at the top level, Shaq had meetings with Nike and Reebok about a sneaker deal.

He told Nike that he wanted his own signature shoe but was apparently dismissed.

And then he went to Reebok, where he got his wish in a $15m deal.

Shaq had complete creative control as well as his own apparel line.

But an interaction with a fan made him turn his back on Reebok.

Shaq was confronted by a mother after a game, who told the superstar she couldn't afford $150 sneakers for her son.

Taking the conversation to heart, Shaq decided to change course.

He has fans all over the world and is also a smart businessman Credit: Getty

He left Reebok after a successful deal and started instead selling trainers at Walmart.

They were priced at a much more affordable $15-$30.

And while they only sell for a fraction of what a Nike or Reebok trainer does, Shaq has sold over 200million pairs.