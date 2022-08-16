Read full article on original website
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Libertyville, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Libertyville High School football team will have a game with Libertyville High School on August 19, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
959theriver.com
Weigel Broadcasting To Air IHSA Football And Basketball Championship Games
The Illinois High School Association and its digital broadcast partner are joining together with Weigel Broadcasting on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting will air the games. The state football championships take place November 25th and 26th at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign. Live coverage of the Girls and Boys Basketball Championships will air later in the school year.
letsbeardown.com
8-YEAR-OLD KID RUNS ON FIELD DURING WHITE SOX GAME IN CHICAGO
Usually when a fan storm a field, the security guards are not shy about using brutal force to tackle the adult. However, during yesterday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, it was a little different. This time, instead of a normal drunk fan running on the field, it was an 8-year-old boy.
harborcountry-news.com
Andre Dawson pays a visit to New Buffalo Sports Card Shop
NEW BUFFALO — Chicago Cubs fans in New Buffalo were in a mood to party (almost) like it was 2016 on Friday, Aug. 12, when Hall-of-Fame baseball player Andre Dawson paid a visit to The Sports Card Shop at 18853 U.S 12. Rex Gotcher (who runs The Sports Card...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
The Independent Newspapers
End of an era
Villa Park’s Pioneer Garden and Feed, which opened in 1918, will close this month. Angie and Tony Rojek, who bought the business seven years ago, announced on Aug. 2 that they had sold the property, and that the business would soon close. The Rojek family is pictured in front of the business, which is located at 118 S. Villa Ave. Angie and Tony Rojek are pictured (above) in the front row. Their sons Carter (left) and Ethan (right) are in the back row. Carter graduated from Willowbrook High School earlier this year. Ethan graduated from Willowbrook in 2018. A plaque on the south side of the business notes that Pascal Skemp purchased the land and began running the Villa Park Feed and Milling Company from Pioneer’s current location in 1918. In the early years, the store sold chicken feed and fertilizer to local farms and fruit orchards. “It’s an institution in Villa Park,” said Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone of Pioneer Garden and Feed. “We’re definitely going to miss it.” Angie Rojek stated on Aug. 5 that she couldn’t yet announce who bought the property. She said the buyer will be making an announcement soon. She did say the 104 year-old building would come down. “It will no longer be Pioneer—I can say that,” she said. “It won’t be a feed store anymore.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
Chicago magazine
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
wlsam.com
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
wjol.com
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Kids’ robotics registration open for Fox Valley, Batavia
Fox Valley Robotics and Batavia Robotics (FVR/BR) registration is open for their 21st season this year with new robotics challenges for kids in first through 12th grades. • The LegoWolves Division for first through third graders will take on the new challenge “SuperPowered”. These young kids will work with LEGO® pieces to construct a robotics model which relates to their current challenge which involves exploring the world of energy – where it comes from, how it is used, and problems in the their communities. The kids will culminate their season in March in an event which celebrates their hard work and fun they had displaying their robotic models and poster boards about energy sources and energy consumers.
POLITICO
Bailey’s back with ‘hellhole’
SPRINGFIELD — Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, returned to calling Chicago a “hellhole” of a town Thursday during Republicans’ rally at the Illinois State Fair. "Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx. Starting with JB...
Cosmo Club of Aurora represents well
The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora was set to hold its quarterly business meeting Thursday, Aug. 18. The Club participated in three awareness events the first week in August. We started Tuesday, Aug. 2, with National Night Out at Washington Park on the West Side of Aurora. Club members Ed Carroll, Marilyn George, Russ George, LaVonne Hawking, Arlene Hawks, Jackie Klaisner, Ann McBride, chairperson, attended the event.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
