Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech Soccer Takes Season Opener Over Troy 2-0
The Red Raiders started their season strong as they look to contend in the Big 12.
REACTIONS: George Karlaftis Has Another Big Game for Chiefs
The Chiefs' first-round pick is making a great impression on just about everyone this preseason.
Pujols 2 HRs, up to 692; tops Musial for 2nd in total bases
PHOENIX (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases. The 42-year-old Pujols connected for solo homers in the second and fourth innings against...
Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Talks Bulldogs' Latest Scrimmage
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media following Saturday's scrimmage.
Comments / 0