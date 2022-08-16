ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoë Kravitz Addresses 'Scary' Backlash Over Her Reaction To Oscars Slap

By Cole Delbyck
 4 days ago

In the days following the Oscars slap, practically everyone with a WiFi connection was moved to broadcast their very necessary opinion about the incident ― solicited or otherwise.

One such figure was Zoë Kravitz , who unfortunately found herself assuming the role of Twitter’s main character after strongly condemning Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony , in which she was also in attendance.

The backlash to her comments , in which she described the show as “where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” was swift. Twitter users relentlessly came for Kravitz, whose name began trending on the platform, digging through her own past for so-called problematic moments.

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine in a profile published on Tuesday, “The Batman” star addressed the controversy for the first time, admitting she wished that she “had handled that differently.”

“I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it,” she told the outlet. “I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s OK.”

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything,” she continued. “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

In addition to her initial comments about the awards show, Kravitz also responded “nope” when a fan asked if she supported Smith’s behavior.

The “Big Little Lies” alum went on to share that currently she’s taking the approach not to “express myself through a caption or a tweet,” preferring instead to let her work speak for itself.

“I was reminded that I’m an artist. Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot,” she added. “It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen.”

The tweets aimed at Kravitz after her Oscars post took issue with her past romance with actor Ezra Miller , who’s been arrested multiple times within the past year, and her ongoing friendship with Alexander Wang, who has faced a slew of sexual assault allegations, which the designer has denied.

Twitter users also resurfaced past comments Kravtiz, who has been in the Smith’s family’s orbit for years, made about a then-underage Jaden Smith, which some found to be inappropriate.

The “King Richard” star himself has, of course, since expressed his deep remorse over his actions, which he described as “unacceptable” in an apology video released last month.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” he said. “So I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you are ready to talk.”

Smith went on to address people who felt let down by his behavior, adding that he’s committed “to putting light and love and joy into the world.”

“If you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again,” he said.

Only time will tell if Kravitz is open to accepting the offer.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

