kitco.com
Bitcoin price has hit bottom; coldest days of Crypto Winter are over – Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
With Bitcoin’s price bottoming below $20K in June, the worst days of the Crypto Winter are over, according to Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley, who joined Kitco’s Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor, Michelle Makori, in a panel discussion. “We’ve hit the crypto bottom,” said Neuner, Host of Crypto Banter,...
kitco.com
Crypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator ordered crypto exchange FTX on Friday to halt "false and misleading" claims it had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said a July tweet by Brett Harrison, head of FTX's...
kitco.com
Crypto investors' class settlement with Block.one killed by N.Y. judge
(Reuters) - Settlements in securities class actions by cryptocurrency investors are exceedingly rare. Crypto token issuers, broadly speaking, designed their offerings to evade the reach of U.S. securities laws, at least as they’re wielded by private investors. That was smart: I’ve written more than once over the last couple...
kitco.com
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoins by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March. The reserves statement on Tether's website came a day after it said it had...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
kitco.com
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly then continued its downward trajectory to trade around $21,400 at 1138 GMT, down 8.2% on the day.
kitco.com
FDIC issues cease and desist letters to five crypto companies, demanding they stop making ‘misleading’ claims
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. FDIC deposit insurance protects customers in the event of the failure of an FDIC-insured bank. According to the...
