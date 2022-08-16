San José State (0-0-0, 0-0-0 MW) vs No. 5 Santa Clara (0-0-0, 0-0-0 WCC) Location | Tickets Spartan Soccer Complex | San Jose, Calif. | Tickets. SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State women's soccer (0-0-0) opens the season at home against No. 5 Santa Clara (0-0-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Soccer Complex. The game can be streamed on the Mountain West Network and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO