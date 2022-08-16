Read full article on original website
Spartans Picked Third, Nelson & Smevog Preseason All-MW Selections
—After a successful 2021 campaign, the San José State volleyball team was picked third in the 2022 Mountain West Preseason Coaches' Poll, and Spartan fifth-year seniors Haylee Nelson and Sarah Smevog are two of the eight players named to the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West team. The Spartans are tied...
Spartans Shatter Soccer Attendance Record Against No. 5 Santa Clara
BOX SCORE (PDF) SAN JOSE, Calif. - Shayla Sugai proved to be a wall in front of the goal en route to five saves in front of a record crowd of 1351 fans. However, a penalty kick midway through the second half would give No. 5 Santa Clara the 1-0 victory.
SJSU Women's Soccer Opens Season Against No. 5 Santa Clara
San José State (0-0-0, 0-0-0 MW) vs No. 5 Santa Clara (0-0-0, 0-0-0 WCC) Location | Tickets Spartan Soccer Complex | San Jose, Calif. | Tickets. SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State women's soccer (0-0-0) opens the season at home against No. 5 Santa Clara (0-0-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Soccer Complex. The game can be streamed on the Mountain West Network and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
