Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu – WS Open: LIVE stream, TV channel and start time for WTA Cincinnati clash

SERENA WILLIAMS will take on US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati tonight.

The pair will meet for the very first time in their careers with both at entirely different stages.

Serena, 40, is on a farewell tour after announcing she'll retire from tennis.

The 23-time grand slam champion is targeting one more run at glory in New York later this month.

A fairytale win at Flushing Meadows would take her level with Margaret Court on 24 slam titles.

And her opponent at the Western and Southern Open tonight knows all about fairytales in New York.

Raducanu stunned the world when she won the US Open last year.

The 19-year-old Brit went all the way from qualifying to win the title in New York.

Tonight she gets her first chance to face possibly the greatest female to ever pick up a racket.

Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu is scheduled for 7pm ET.

It will be the main event of the night session after the likes of Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios have also played on Tuesday.

Tennis Channel will broadcast the tournament in it's entirety in the United States.

Subscribers can also stream all the action using the Tennis Channel Plus service.

This match was supposed to be played Monday.

But it was a surprise to everyone when the schedule was released and Serena didn't feature on it.

But here we are, getting ready for a night shift showdown 24 hours later.

It's a big one in Cincinnati tonight.

In just a couple hours from now, 23-time grand slam champion and tennis legend Serena Williams will be on court.

The 40-year-old icon will face tennis' teenage sensation Emma Raducanu.

It's a first ever career meeting between the 40-year-old and 19-year-old.

And given Serena is set to retire, it could well be one and done.

The two stars will be on Stadium Court at 7pm ET.

Stay right there for all the build-up.