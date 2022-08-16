ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohamed Salah makes incredible donation after 41 people killed in fire with Liverpool ace among most charitable in UK

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uhm64_0hJcTFIt00

MOHAMED SALAH has donated £130,000 to help rebuild an Egyptian church which burned down and killed 41 people.

The Abu Seifein Church, located in the Egyptian city of Giza, burned down on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuVe0_0hJcTFIt00
Liverpool star Mo Salah is one of the most charitable people in Britain Credit: Getty

And Salah has acted incredibly swiftly and generously, with local media confirming his huge donation.

He received widespread praise from the Egyptian people on social media.

This is not the first time he has handed over his own money to help his country.

In 2019, he gave £2.48million to Egypt’s National Cancer Institute after a terrorist attack killed 20 people.

He also gave more than £500,000 worth of equipment to a children’s cancer hospital in his home country.

And it is not just in Egypt where his generosity has been recognised.

During the Covid pandemic two years ago, Salah was pictured paying for some fans' fuel in Liverpool.

Back in June, The Sunday Times ranked Salah as the eighth most charitable person in the UK.

Meanwhile on the pitch, Salah netted in Liverpool's opening Premier League game of the season at Fulham.

But he could not prevent Jurgen Klopp's men from dropping points as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

And Liverpool were then left disappointed again on Monday as they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

