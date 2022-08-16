ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD to unveil the "next generation of Ryzen processors" later this month

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Hopefully, this means more details on the much anticipated Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgL9k_0hJcPFA300
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD is set to talk about the future of Ryzen processors in a livestream on August 29 entitled "together we advance_PCs." AMD's been talking a big game about these Zen 4-powered Ryzen chips for a few months now, so it'll be good to finally get some more information before their rumored fall launch.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and a handful of team red execs will be hosting the event that "will present details on the latest ’Zen 4’ architecture that powers upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and the all-new AM5 platform built around the latest technologies including DDR5 and PCIe5, all designed to drive a new era of performance desktop PCs," according to today's very brief press release.

We expect a lot of information regarding AM5, AMD's first socket and motherboard platform update in about six years. Exciting news for anyone looking to build themselves a brand new AMD gaming rig this holiday season.

Recent conflicting price leaks of four Ryzen 7000 chips show that we may have to brace ourselves financially this fall. The cheapest of the bunch, the Ryzen 5 7600X, is rumored to cost as high as $339, while the flagship CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950, allegedly will retail for nearly $900.

This fall should be an exciting time for the next generation of CPUs. AMD and Intel are launching significantly more powerful chips than their previous generations. We've seen some impressive numbers from Intel's Raptor Lake chips, making this conflict of dueling CPU families for the best gaming CPU a lot more competitive.

The livestream is set to take place on August 29 at 7 pm ET on AMD's YouTube channel.

(opens in new tab)

Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): Top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards

Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game first

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zv76C_0hJcPFA300

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from laptops with the latest mobile GPUs to gaming chairs with built-in back massagers. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

One day consoles will have a 'giant AI chip and all the games will be dreams'

David Holz, founder of Midjourney Discord AI image bot, on how AI will transform the world and the everyday gaming experience. The founder and CEO of Midjourney, David Holz, has some truly inspiring views around how AI image generation will transform the gaming industry. During the short time we spoke this week, I had to hold myself back from falling too deep into the AI rabbit hole. In the process, I discovered Holz's view on how this kind of tech will develop and how it's likely to benefit the gaming industry, as well as human creativity as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Corsair teases 10,000MB/s SSDs with its first PCIe 5.0 SSDs

That's a 40% improvement to sequential reads and writes over PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Corsair's "Plan your next power move" page covers speedy DDR5 RAM, CPU coolers, high-performance PSUs, and some tempting numbers for next-gen storage. It has also outed the name of its first PCIe 5.0 SSD as the Corsair MP700 Gen5 PCIe x4 NVMe 2.0 M.2 SSD. That's quite the mouthful. Importantly, this new SSD promises to hit 10,000MB/s reads and 9,500MB/s writes.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Many existing PCIe 4.0 SSDs should work okay with DirectStorage says Phison

Reassuring news for anyone that has bought a compatible PCIe 4.0 SSD. Phison, the manufacturer of SSD controllers found on many consumer NVMe drives, has released a bit more information about its new I/O+ technology and firmware update, which is designed to accelerate DirectStorage workloads. The good news is that its popular E18 controller, which can be found at the heart of plenty of modern PCIe 4.0 SSDs (opens in new tab), already offers "exceptional performance that surpasses Microsoft’s recommendations for DirectStorage."
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zen 4#Pcie5
PC Gamer

The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass

Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass⁠—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Xsolla to Showcase New Pay Station, Mobile and New Solutions at Devcom and Gamescom 2022

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is attending and presenting at Devcom and Gamescom 2022, the world’s largest computer and video games event, from August 22nd to August 28th in Cologne, Germany, EU. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005128/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) Xsolla is hosting four informative speaking sessions at Devcom on August 22nd and 23rd, including a speaking session from President Chris Hewish. Additionally, Xsolla is exhibiting at Gamescom Hall 2.2, Booth #A-040-B-049, and Devcom booth #B1, where attendees can meet with Xsolla experts and preview the latest products and solutions designed to accelerate video game commerce in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
AMD
Billboard

China’s Cloud Music Posts 34% Revenue Growth in First Half of 2022 as Subscriptions Spike

Strong gains in subscriptions helped Cloud Music, China’s second-largest music streaming company, post revenue of RMB 4.3 billion ($636 million) in the first half of 2022, up 33.8% year-over-year, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 18). Adjusted net loss improved to RMB 217 million ($32.4 million) from RMB 533 million ($79.6 million) in the prior-year period.
MUSIC
PC Gamer

It's probably already too late to clean up your gaming habits for Steam's upcoming 'year in review'

Quite frankly the only fun use of tech surveillance anyone's thought up. SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik (opens in new tab) recently unearthed evidence of a "year in review" feature similar to those offered by Spotify or Nintendo in the Steam API. Djundik provided a screenshot of the evidence, as well as a brief description of the feature, supposedly set to arrive with the end-of-year Winter Sale.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

It's Only Money is a 'lowlife simulator' that looks like an indie GTA Online with silly mini-games

The upcoming open-world multiplayer game was announced alongside the start of the Games Made in New Zealand Steam event. It's Only Money (opens in new tab) is an upcoming open-world co-op "lowlife simulator" for 1-4 players that begins with an interesting premise: The new mayor of Rockhaven is looking to gentrify the city in a hurry, and to make it happen he's throwing everyone who doesn't fit his vision into a hole—a literal, giant hole.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

High-performance piezoelectric composites via Î² phase programming

Polymer-ceramic piezoelectric composites, combining high piezoelectricity and mechanical flexibility, have attracted increasing interest in both academia and industry. However, their piezoelectric activity is largely limited by intrinsically low crystallinity and weak spontaneous polarization. Here, we propose a Ti3C2Tx MXene anchoring method to manipulate the intermolecular interactions within the all-trans conformation of a polymer matrix. Employing phase-field simulation and molecular dynamics calculations, we show that OH surface terminations on the Ti3C2Tx nanosheets offer hydrogen bonding with the fluoropolymer matrix, leading to dipole alignment and enhanced net spontaneous polarization of the polymer-ceramic composites. We then translated this interfacial bonding strategy into electrospinning to boost the piezoelectric response of samarium doped Pb (Mg1/3Nb2/3)O3-PbTiO3/polyvinylidene fluoride composite nanofibers by 160% via Ti3C2Tx nanosheets inclusion. With excellent piezoelectric and mechanical attributes, the as-electrospun piezoelectric nanofibers can be easily integrated into the conventional shoe insoles to form a foot sensor network for all-around gait patterns monitoring, walking habits identification and Metatarsalgi prognosis. This work utilizes the interfacial coupling mechanism of intermolecular anchoring as a strategy to develop high-performance piezoelectric composites for wearable electronics.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

How Typewise got into YC after pivoting to B2B productivity

Typewise won a spot in YC (and its standard $500,000 backing) after pivoting to fully focus on the B2B market — aiming to serve demand for typing productivity gains in areas like customer service and sales, per co-founder David Eberle. “Last year we realized where this makes most sense,”...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Apple’s new podcast charts show Amazon at the top

Apple Podcasts is introducing a pair of new top 100 charts today that track subscription podcasts and subscription podcast channels. And as of day one, Amazon is at the top. Amazon’s stable of shows dominates the new charts. Morbid, SmartLess, and Something Was Wrong, which release early for subscribers of Amazon-owned Wondery Plus, nab the top three spots among subscriber shows in the US. The type of limited-time exclusivity arrangement, which is looser than the platform-exclusive arrangement that Spotify has with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, appears to be working in driving subscriptions, even if it’s away from Amazon’s platforms.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy