AMD to unveil the "next generation of Ryzen processors" later this month

Hopefully, this means more details on the much anticipated Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

AMD is set to talk about the future of Ryzen processors in a livestream on August 29 entitled "together we advance_PCs." AMD's been talking a big game about these Zen 4-powered Ryzen chips for a few months now, so it'll be good to finally get some more information before their rumored fall launch.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and a handful of team red execs will be hosting the event that "will present details on the latest ’Zen 4’ architecture that powers upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and the all-new AM5 platform built around the latest technologies including DDR5 and PCIe5, all designed to drive a new era of performance desktop PCs," according to today's very brief press release.

We expect a lot of information regarding AM5, AMD's first socket and motherboard platform update in about six years. Exciting news for anyone looking to build themselves a brand new AMD gaming rig this holiday season.

Recent conflicting price leaks of four Ryzen 7000 chips show that we may have to brace ourselves financially this fall. The cheapest of the bunch, the Ryzen 5 7600X, is rumored to cost as high as $339, while the flagship CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950, allegedly will retail for nearly $900.

This fall should be an exciting time for the next generation of CPUs. AMD and Intel are launching significantly more powerful chips than their previous generations. We've seen some impressive numbers from Intel's Raptor Lake chips, making this conflict of dueling CPU families for the best gaming CPU a lot more competitive.

The livestream is set to take place on August 29 at 7 pm ET on AMD's YouTube channel.

