Officially, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4) next Friday or a week from today. The phone is priced starting at $1,799 which makes it an expensive device that you are going to want to protect at all costs. With that in mind, Samsung includes in-the-box protection for the 6.2-inch Cover Screen which it calls Front Protection Film. It also places an applicator in the box that allows you to apply the film "without leaving any crease or dust underneath."

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO