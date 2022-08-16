ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Two older Galaxy S series receive surprising firmware update

The Samsung Galaxy S7 series, and Samsung Galaxy S8 series, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, both lost support from Samsung four years after being released. For the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the loss of support took place in 2020, and it happened in 2021 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, neither series received so much as a security patch. But those still using these handsets have been surprised big time by Sammy.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung’s flagship Z series foldables have not yet made their way to store shelves (for reference, they will officially go on sale on August 26th), but some people, or at least leakers, are already looking towards the Korean Tech giant’s next S series smartphones. The S series, by...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Online Store#Smart Phone
Phone Arena

Another report says main Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will be a 200-megapixel monster

The next Samsung Note/S series hybrid, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is pretty much guaranteed to have a bonkers 200MP main camera. Samsung stuck with the same 108MP megapixel count for the last three generations of premium S range handsets, and while some may argue that the unit provided more than enough megapixels, it's been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and the South Korean company is probably itching to launch a device with it.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Official Samsung video shows you how to apply key Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessory found in the box

Officially, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4) next Friday or a week from today. The phone is priced starting at $1,799 which makes it an expensive device that you are going to want to protect at all costs. With that in mind, Samsung includes in-the-box protection for the 6.2-inch Cover Screen which it calls Front Protection Film. It also places an applicator in the box that allows you to apply the film "without leaving any crease or dust underneath."
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

Vote now: What's the main reason to get a foldable phone?

Look at us chewing again on the foldable topic! But like it or not, judging by all the announcements of late, foldable phones are here to stay. We thought it was just a fluke, a gimmick to show a technology that was supposed to stay in the labs. How the tables have turned!
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13

As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months. Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Pixel 6 line could unlock using both your face and fingerprints

According to sources cited by 9to5Google, those Pixel 6 Pro holders who have been hoping for an update containing a Face unlock feature, should not give up. Back in April, we told you how the Sony IMX 663 imaging sensor found in the Pixel 6 Pro (but not the cheaper Pixel 6) supports dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF) which could allow the camera to create depth maps used to securely confirm a face.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Why I sold my iPhone for this Android phone you've never heard of

The fun thing about working in a field that you're genuinely interested in, namely tech, is that you actually get excited about what's coming next. New and unique foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N are already here, and Apple's AR Glasses might be just around the corner too. What a time to be alive!
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Nothing Phone (1) gets updated with loads of camera improvements

Nothing’s first product, the Phone (1), didn’t quite convinced the general public. The device has been plagued by numerous issues since its market release, and while Nothing has been very diligent in pumping out software updates, there are still folks who still claim they have problems with their Phone (1) units.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately

Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy