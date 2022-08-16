Read full article on original website
Two older Galaxy S series receive surprising firmware update
The Samsung Galaxy S7 series, and Samsung Galaxy S8 series, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, both lost support from Samsung four years after being released. For the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the loss of support took place in 2020, and it happened in 2021 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, neither series received so much as a security patch. But those still using these handsets have been surprised big time by Sammy.
Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung’s flagship Z series foldables have not yet made their way to store shelves (for reference, they will officially go on sale on August 26th), but some people, or at least leakers, are already looking towards the Korean Tech giant’s next S series smartphones. The S series, by...
Not that excited by the iPad 10? Check out T-Mobile's cool half-off iPad 9th gen deal
By no means Apple's most sophisticated or technologically advanced new product left to be unveiled this year, the 10th generation "regular" iPad has been leaked a couple of different times in recent weeks, undoubtedly building some hype among the most cash-strapped fans of the world's top-selling family of tablets. But...
iPhone 13 mini from a Pixel 6 Pro user’s perspective: This is why people buy iPhones?
This story's been a long time in the making and had to be written despite the fact that Google quite literally just launched Android 13, which like all previous updates, is supposed to fix the Pixel 6. Clearly, one person didn't have the immense amounts of patience to wait for...
Another report says main Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will be a 200-megapixel monster
The next Samsung Note/S series hybrid, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is pretty much guaranteed to have a bonkers 200MP main camera. Samsung stuck with the same 108MP megapixel count for the last three generations of premium S range handsets, and while some may argue that the unit provided more than enough megapixels, it's been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and the South Korean company is probably itching to launch a device with it.
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
Much like Samsung and even Apple (if you also consider its Beats-branded products), Sony currently sells a variety of powerful, lightweight, and long-lasting true wireless earbuds suited for a number of different budgets. Naturally, the overall best option is also the costliest of the bunch (and not necessarily the newest),...
Official Samsung video shows you how to apply key Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessory found in the box
Officially, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4) next Friday or a week from today. The phone is priced starting at $1,799 which makes it an expensive device that you are going to want to protect at all costs. With that in mind, Samsung includes in-the-box protection for the 6.2-inch Cover Screen which it calls Front Protection Film. It also places an applicator in the box that allows you to apply the film "without leaving any crease or dust underneath."
There's never been a better time to buy a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 is (almost) here (as far as in-store inventory and actual shipments are concerned), and yes, based on our initial time spent trying out Samsung's newest non-Pro Apple Watch rival, this bad boy does improve on last year's Galaxy Watch 4 in a few relatively small but important ways.
Lenovo has the Moto G Power (2022) battery champ on sale at a lower than ever price
While Motorola has somewhat unusually made headlines of late primarily thanks to high-end and high-end-ish handsets, the brand's bread and butter (especially in the US market) remains its very popular line of low to mid-end Moto G smartphones. Of that extensive roster of budget-friendly Android soldiers, it's certainly not hard...
Vote now: What's the main reason to get a foldable phone?
Look at us chewing again on the foldable topic! But like it or not, judging by all the announcements of late, foldable phones are here to stay. We thought it was just a fluke, a gimmick to show a technology that was supposed to stay in the labs. How the tables have turned!
Are AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+ really the best insurance options for your iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22?
The year is 2022 and, one way or another, we have gotten used to the notion of $1000 — and more — flagship phones existing. Of course, the two grandest names in the smartphone game, Apple and Samsung, are prime examples of manufacturers with super-expensive phones in their lineups.
Amazon and Best Buy have Google's hot new Pixel 6a on sale at cool discounts
With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro right around the corner, it hasn't exactly been shocking to see last year's high-end Pixel 6 and 6 Pro fetch lower than ever prices pretty much across the nation lately. Major US retailers like Amazon have also unsurprisingly been trying to get rid...
Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13
As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months. Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions...
Pixel 6 line could unlock using both your face and fingerprints
According to sources cited by 9to5Google, those Pixel 6 Pro holders who have been hoping for an update containing a Face unlock feature, should not give up. Back in April, we told you how the Sony IMX 663 imaging sensor found in the Pixel 6 Pro (but not the cheaper Pixel 6) supports dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF) which could allow the camera to create depth maps used to securely confirm a face.
Why I sold my iPhone for this Android phone you've never heard of
The fun thing about working in a field that you're genuinely interested in, namely tech, is that you actually get excited about what's coming next. New and unique foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N are already here, and Apple's AR Glasses might be just around the corner too. What a time to be alive!
Nothing Phone (1) gets updated with loads of camera improvements
Nothing’s first product, the Phone (1), didn’t quite convinced the general public. The device has been plagued by numerous issues since its market release, and while Nothing has been very diligent in pumping out software updates, there are still folks who still claim they have problems with their Phone (1) units.
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
