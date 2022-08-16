ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Baptist to open new cardiovascular unit

ALABASTER, Ala. — A new cardiac unit is planned for Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. According to a news release, the $6 million investment will create a new, modernized 14-bed cardiovascular unit. The new unit is set to open in December 2022, and will be located on the...
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Bham Now

Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care

San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

MBPD officer honored for service to business community

Mountain Brook police officer George French was surprised with an award for his service to the Mountain Brook business community on Aug. 18. French, who has served in the Administrative Division of the Mountain Brook Police Department and serves as the spokesperson of the agency, has accepted a role as an investigator with a state regulatory agency.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Jeff State announces dual-enrollment scholarship

Jefferson State Community College announced that dual-enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50% off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”

