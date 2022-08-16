Read full article on original website
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
‘Is it safe?’ Rising crime, perception could drive business away from Birmingham, experts warn
As Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and others sound the alarm about violence in the city, local experts say crime and the perception of crime may not only be affecting Birmingham’s present, but also its future. Karla Khodanian, chief Communications & Development officer for the Birmingham Business Alliance said most...
Coroner: Fentanyl, xylazine to blame for rising overdose deaths in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As overdose deaths continue to reach record numbers in Jefferson County, the county coroner blames the deadly opioid fentanyl and a newer addition to street drugs: xylazine. “The concern is that we’re finding that xylazine is also on board a lot of times, which is resistant to Narcan,” said Chief Deputy […]
Shelby Baptist to open new cardiovascular unit
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new cardiac unit is planned for Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. According to a news release, the $6 million investment will create a new, modernized 14-bed cardiovascular unit. The new unit is set to open in December 2022, and will be located on the...
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care
San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
Alabama sororities go viral after denying a man that attempted to pledge
Transgender student Grant Sikes went through sorority rush at the University of Alabama, getting dropped from every house. Sikes gained a lot of media attention because he documented his recruitment journey on TikTok.
Alabama city council votes to ‘temporarily abolish’ police over racist texts
A city in Alabama is disbanding, at least temporarily, its police department two months after one of its officers texted a racist joke. Residents in Vincent, a small city in Shelby County about 30 miles southeast of Birmingham, were outraged after the racist exchange was posted online late last month.
New report says Jefferson County’s 911 system is ‘chaotic’
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new and scary warning about the 911 system that’s supposed to protect you. A new study we obtained on August 18 calls Jefferson County’s 911 system “chaotic” and warns there aren’t enough ambulances to respond to you if you have a medical emergency.
MBPD officer honored for service to business community
Mountain Brook police officer George French was surprised with an award for his service to the Mountain Brook business community on Aug. 18. French, who has served in the Administrative Division of the Mountain Brook Police Department and serves as the spokesperson of the agency, has accepted a role as an investigator with a state regulatory agency.
Her son died in Easterling Correctional Facility; she’s still waiting for answers
Angel Harris was told that her son died in prison of a seizure, something he had never suffered from before. Then, no further information from correctional staff for roughly four months. Reginald Alford, Harris’ son, was serving 35 years at Easterling Correctional Facility for a murder committed in Jefferson County...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
This Alabama airport had some of the nation’s largest airfare increases, survey says
A survey of the nation’s busiest airports has rated Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as one that has seen the largest price increases over the last year. According to financial tech site SmartAsset, BHM has seen the 14th highest increases since 2021. SmartAsset looked at the 100 busiest U.S. airports and...
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Jefferson Co. Commission to vote on spending millions to help The World Games pay off debt
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As The World Games turns to community partners to help pay off millions that they owe to vendors, they are asking the Jefferson County Commission for $4 million. The commission will not vote on supporting The World Games out of this deficit until early September....
Jeff State announces dual-enrollment scholarship
Jefferson State Community College announced that dual-enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50% off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
