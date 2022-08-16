Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Related
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Constitutional attorney on Mar-a-Lago raid: Declassifying government documents is a granted authority of any President
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made 'crudite' expensive and blames campaign 'exhaustion' on using fake grocery store name 'Wegners' when questioned if he's out of touch for 'everyday, hardworking' Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him shopping for 'crudite,' in a video that has since gone viral that was supposed to be an attack on President Joe Biden over high food prices. Oz was interviewed by Newsmax's Shaun...
Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response
Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'
Conway said there did not appear to be a "rational, logical defense" for Trump in the DOJ's investigations of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
NY Times columnist admits he was 'wrong' about Trump's supporters, says Russian collusion story was a 'hoax'
The New York Times published a series of op-eds by its opinion columnists Thursday that began with the phrase "I Was Wrong About." As part of the collection, Bret Stephens admitted he was wrong to label Trump supporters "appalling." Stephens said, "The worst line I ever wrote as a pundit"...
Trump's Defense Suggests His Treatment of Classified Material Was Remarkably Cavalier
The main justification for the FBI's August 8 search of former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort—securing state secrets—requires us to accept the government's characterization of purloined documents that we are not allowed to see. Trump, meanwhile, insists he had no classified documents, which is even harder to believe.
Old video resurfaces of Trump vowing in 2016 to enforce regulations on classified information: 'No one will be above the law'
In 2016, Trump vowed that his administration would "enforce" laws regarding classified documents. "No one is above the law," said Trump, who was a presidential candidate at the time. Trump is now the subject of a DOJ probe into whether he mishandled top-secret documents. A video of former President Donald...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump's Long-Serving, Trusted Lieutenant Won't Turn Him In But May Personally Plead Guilty In Tax Case: NYT
A senior executive who worked for Donald Trump’s family business and has been indicted in a tax case, could be nearing a plea deal on a personal basis but won’t co-operate in a broader investigation against the former president, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets
The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.Here are some other such instances which had the involvement of Mr Trump in the past:Classified information about Isis revealed to RussiaIn May 2017, The Washington Post reported Mr Trump...
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation
In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by saying that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office.
