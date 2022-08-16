ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MCzD_0hJcMZtM00
Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building,' she said on MSNBC Friday. 'And I immediately walked it right up to security and said, "I just found this in the bathroom."'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqwGm_0hJcMZtM00
'I covered it up, I put it in a folder. It wasn't marked properly,' she continued. 'I was not expecting to walk into the ladies' room and find a document like that.' Troye quit the administration in September 2020 over former President Donald Trump 's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, having served alongside Pence on the White House's coronavirus task force. She then publicly endorsed Democratic President Joe Biden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VUPR_0hJcMZtM00
In a follow-up interview Sunday on MSNBC, Troye characterized members of the previous administration as being sloppy with classified documents. 'I'm gonna tell you, look, it is a known thing. People would carry documents around, especially political appointees, around and traditionally you would put it in a pouch and you would secure it and you would lock the pouch and then carry it,' she said. 'That's not what was the norm in the White House.' 'And I do think that there were numerous situations where you would see this kind of behavior,' she added.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2ErI_0hJcMZtM00
She said the bathroom incident left her rattled. 'I remember the panic because when you hold a security clearance and you find documents like that, I can speak for many in the intelligence community, there is sort of a blood pressure rise in you, where you pick it up and you're like, "Oh, what do I do with this?" Because I have a responsibility to protect it,' she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIQv9_0hJcMZtM00
Troye also took a shot at Trump, who had classified material stored at Mar-a-Lago, which was removed by FBI agents a week ago. 'Again, you do have a responsibility to protect the information and that means, you know, you don't carry it home and store it for whatever number of months in an unclassified facility,' she said. 'It doesn't matter what it says. What it actually contains,' she continued. 'The bottom line is that that information is stored and should be carried properly and secured because it can put lives at risk - if that information gets into the wrong hands,' the former Pence official added.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R97KI_0hJcMZtM00
Since last Monday's raid, Trump has deployed excuses for why the material was stored at his former home and club and attacked those involved in the raid. 'Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,' Trump claimed Monday. 'This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qnidj_0hJcMZtM00
He previously said he had declassified the materials agents found. Trump also pushed Monday that he believed backlash over the raid - stirred up by the ex-president and his allies - would help Republicans in the November primaries. 'Republicans could win many additional seats, both in the House & Senate, because of the strong backlash over the raid at Mat-a-Lago,' the wrote on Truth Social. 'Polls are showing that some lost Republican territory over the last number of weeks has been more than made up with the unannounced Break In by the FBI, which should never have happened!' Pictured: Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. 

Comments / 6

Related
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made 'crudite' expensive and blames campaign 'exhaustion' on using fake grocery store name 'Wegners' when questioned if he's out of touch for 'everyday, hardworking' Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him shopping for 'crudite,' in a video that has since gone viral that was supposed to be an attack on President Joe Biden over high food prices. Oz was interviewed by Newsmax's Shaun...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.Here are some other such instances which had the involvement of Mr Trump in the past:Classified information about Isis revealed to RussiaIn May 2017, The Washington Post reported Mr Trump...
POTUS
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

549K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy