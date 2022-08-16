ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App

When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Sioux Falls

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop in Sioux Falls on their latest tour. They'll be on stage at the Washington Pavilion, Monday, October 31 at 8:00 PM. Whitehall is the opening act. The Sioux Falls show is part of a tour in support of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls

Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Crane Collapses at Sioux Falls Construction Site

No one was injured when a crane collapsed early this morning (Tuesday) at a downtown Sioux Falls construction site. Sioux Falls Business is reporting the 200-foot crane toppled over at about 7:30 AM on the north end of the site of the Steel District. According to Lloyd Companies, the project developer, the incident occured as the crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction as part of the multi-use development.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

