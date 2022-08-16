Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023
As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!. Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on Sioux Falls. Chick N Max, known for...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Autumn Adventures Await! The Sioux Falls Activity Guide is Here!
The weather is cooling off day by day in the Sioux Empire, and the city has released it's Fall activity guide, providing residents and visitors with a ton of great options this season!. Each season, the city of Sioux Falls releases its activity guides, and the Fall guide is now...
Opening Act Announced for Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls
The 2022 Sanford International is right around the corner and one of the cool events surrounding this year's golf tournament is an awesome concert featuring Sam Hunt. Now, the Sanford International folks have announced who the opening act will be for Sam Hunt's concert at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Coming to Sioux Falls
Just announced, Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert along with Special guest Cody Marks are coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central. Listen to Kickin' Country...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App
When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Sioux Falls
Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop in Sioux Falls on their latest tour. They'll be on stage at the Washington Pavilion, Monday, October 31 at 8:00 PM. Whitehall is the opening act. The Sioux Falls show is part of a tour in support of the...
Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!
Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed For Marathon on August 28
Running enthusiasts are ready to lace up for the Sioux Falls Marathon on August 28, 2022. It will once again feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. Runners from all over the nation will arrive to compete through downtown Sioux Falls, along one of the country's finest bike trails, and into the historic district.
Crane Collapses at Sioux Falls Construction Site
No one was injured when a crane collapsed early this morning (Tuesday) at a downtown Sioux Falls construction site. Sioux Falls Business is reporting the 200-foot crane toppled over at about 7:30 AM on the north end of the site of the Steel District. According to Lloyd Companies, the project developer, the incident occured as the crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction as part of the multi-use development.
Two Sioux Falls Men Robbed at Gunpoint Trying to Sell Shoes
Geesh, what's this world coming to when a couple of guys can't even sell a simple pair of shoes face to face without getting rolled at gunpoint?. That's exactly what happened to two Sioux Falls men on Tuesday (August 16) outside an apartment complex on the city's eastside. Dakota News...
Sioux Falls Opens New Driver’s License Renewal ‘Express Station’
As Tom Petty says, "The Waiting" is the hardest part. That can be said about a lot of different things in life. One of those things can be waiting to get your driver's license renewed. However, the city of Sioux Falls believes they have taken steps to help solve that...
Parts of 18th Street, 33rd Street Closed in Sioux Falls
Some Sioux Falls drivers are going to need a little extra time getting to work over the next several days. The City's Public Works Department has temporary closures in place for a pair of streets. 33rd Street on the east side and 18th Street on the west side are both...
What to Expect at the Spectacular 9th Downtown Riverfest
If you're going to Downtown Riverfest this Saturday, August 19, you better make yourself an agenda, a list, and a few notes at least, because it is going to be a busy, busy event! And don't forget that this extravaganza has moved to Fawick Park this year. That's right, you...
Rally in the Valley Car Show Dazzles in Rock Valley [Pics]
It's known as one of the best car shows in the midwest. Nestled in the beautiful, small community of Rock Valley, Iowa lies a shaded park and on Saturday, August 13, the grounds were full of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles for now famous Rally in the Valley. There were...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0