ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin Found Ole Miss’ New Punter “Down At The Frat House At A Keg Party,” So There’s Hope for All You “Uncle Ricos” Out There

By Dave Pidancet
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wo59q_0hJcJQqC00

You never know.

Lane Kiffin made news at a press conference yesterday when asked about a new punter he added to Ole Miss’ roster.

“I don’t know a whole lot about him. I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party or something, where they got him from.

So, we’ve got some conditioning work to do with my guy. But we just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus,’ so we found one that actually used to punt in Division I. So, you never know.”

If you happen to frequent the bars, frat houses, and “keg parties” around Oxford, Mississippi, and you think you just never got the right opportunity to live your dream of playing college football (a la Uncle Rico from “Napoleon Dynamite”), look alive. Because the always innovative, often unpredictable Lane Kiffin might be in the market for a new long snapper or scout team running back.

Kiffin earned his reputation as one of the more controversial coaches in college football thanks to his brash, outspoken nature that often manifested itself on social media, along with a checkered track record filled with high expectations and underperformance.

So, news that he found his new punter at a frat house seems perfectly on-brand. So far, there is, unfortunately, no evidence that Kiffin attended the party himself using his alleged alias, Joey Freshwater.

According to Newsweek, Charlie Pollock is the 6’-1”, 250 lb former punter for the University of Nevada who emerged from the frat house to join Kiffin’s preseason-ranked top-25 Rebels.

So, while Pollock’s not coming straight from the co-ed flag football league, a story like this can still open the door just a crack for all the dreamers out there.

Keep your arm loose, Uncle Rico. You never know…

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The US Sun

Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss

FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Nevada State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten

Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan. Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. Anoma committed to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Punter#American Football#The Frat House#A Keg Party#Sec
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Texas Longhorns officially name starting quarterback

The Texas Longhorns quarterback battle between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card has been one of college football’s biggest offseason storylines. But it appears the Longhorns officially have a new starter. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Friday that Ewers will be the team’s starter this season, beating out...
AUSTIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

180K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy