Lane Kiffin Found Ole Miss’ New Punter “Down At The Frat House At A Keg Party,” So There’s Hope for All You “Uncle Ricos” Out There

You never know.

Lane Kiffin made news at a press conference yesterday when asked about a new punter he added to Ole Miss’ roster.

“I don’t know a whole lot about him. I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party or something, where they got him from.

So, we’ve got some conditioning work to do with my guy. But we just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus,’ so we found one that actually used to punt in Division I. So, you never know.”

If you happen to frequent the bars, frat houses, and “keg parties” around Oxford, Mississippi, and you think you just never got the right opportunity to live your dream of playing college football (a la Uncle Rico from “Napoleon Dynamite”), look alive. Because the always innovative, often unpredictable Lane Kiffin might be in the market for a new long snapper or scout team running back.

Kiffin earned his reputation as one of the more controversial coaches in college football thanks to his brash, outspoken nature that often manifested itself on social media, along with a checkered track record filled with high expectations and underperformance.

So, news that he found his new punter at a frat house seems perfectly on-brand. So far, there is, unfortunately, no evidence that Kiffin attended the party himself using his alleged alias, Joey Freshwater.

According to Newsweek, Charlie Pollock is the 6’-1”, 250 lb former punter for the University of Nevada who emerged from the frat house to join Kiffin’s preseason-ranked top-25 Rebels.

So, while Pollock’s not coming straight from the co-ed flag football league, a story like this can still open the door just a crack for all the dreamers out there.

Keep your arm loose, Uncle Rico. You never know…