Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
Poogan’s Southern Kitchen Opening August 22 in The Beach Company’s Cardinal Crossing Community
Columbia, SC – Colliers | South Carolina announces that Poogan’s Southern Kitchen will make its public debut on Monday, August 22, in the Cardinal Crossing community at 4605 Forest Drive in Forest Acres. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Monday, August 22 at 9:30am, followed immediately by...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Five local business leaders join Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees
Five local business leaders have been added to Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees:. • Margaret Clay, Editor and Associate Publisher, Columbia Metropolitan Magazine. • Robert Feinstein, Managing Director, South Carolina Retirement System Investment Commission. • Rita Patel, Owner, Hotel Trundle. • Kevin Smith, Partner and Strategy Director,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Four Richardson Thomas attorneys honored in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America
Four Richardson Thomas attorneys have been named to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of them, Brady Thomas of Columbia, was named Lawyer of the Year in the practice area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area and location.
Soda City Biz WIRE
30 Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd Columbia Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers
COLUMBIA, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is proud to announce that Best Lawyers®, a legal peer-review guide, has selected 30 attorneys for inclusion in The 2023 Best Lawyers in America©, including three attorneys as “Lawyer of the Year” for the Columbia metro area and five attorneys as “Ones to Watch.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soda City Biz WIRE
All attorneys at Callison Tighe & Robinson honored in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Every attorney at Callison Tighe & Robinson law firm is being honored for the second year in a row in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of the 13, Demetri K. “Jim” Koutrakos, was named Lawyer of the Year for Columbia in Litigation – Real Estate. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer-feedback vote for a specific practice area and geographic region.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The Purple Xperience to Debut at Harbison Theatre
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@MTC) is proud to welcome the first show of our 2022-2023 season. Hailing from Minneapolis, MN, The Purple Xperience pays tribute to the late, Grammy-award-winning artist, Prince. Running for one-night only, this show is sure to have you going crazy!. Touring since its inception...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Seven Burnette Shutt & McDaniel attorneys included in new “Best Lawyers” publications
COLUMBIA, SC - Four Burnette Shutt & McDaniel attorneys are honored in the new edition of “Best Lawyers of America,” and an additional three are included in the companion piece, “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”. Nekki Shutt led the way with awards in nine practice areas, including...
Comments / 0