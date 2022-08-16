Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Captivated by the Cruise
All Saturday, traffic on Woodward Avenue held repeated visual delights for car lovers lining the sidewalks. In what has to be one of the most-inclusive car shows in the world, the Dream Cruise is a blend of regular Saturday traffic intermingling with souped-up dune buggies and muscle cars, Classic VW Bugs, brightly colored Trans Ams and perfectly restored Model Ts, lots of Mustangs and other collectible vehicles rolling along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac’s loop, and heading south again.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac officials ask for arrest investigation
Pontiac’s mayor has asked that two Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a Thursday arrest be suspended pending an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing at least one punching a female suspect while she is being restrained. “The video is very troubling. Based on what I...
The Oakland Press
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
The Oakland Press
Trial underway for murder of Detroit firefighter following reported road rage in Troy
Kiara Fuller denies “road raging” minutes before her then-fiance,Terell Josey, fatally shot a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last summer. Rather, she claims, she and Josey were victimized by the other driver, Frank Dombrowski, 55, who ended up dead after subsequently confronting Josey in a gas station parking lot on Rochester Road — while she and Josey’s toddler stayed in her vehicle.
The Oakland Press
GLWA calls on users in 23 communities to curb outside water use
As a handful of southeastern Michigan communities near the one-week mark since a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory, local and state officials are continuing to respond. On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority requested that users in all 23 communities initially under a boil...
The Oakland Press
City Institute tours on tap for end of August
The City Institute will be guiding a free walking tour of Pontiac at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. Irma Hayes and Rick David, two long-time residents of Pontiac, will be the guides sharing historical facts and personal stories. The tours will include learning about city and regional history, meeting community...
The Oakland Press
Eastbound Lone Pine Road remains closed in Bloomfield Twp.
Eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township is closed again today for gas utility repairs by Consumers Energy crews. County road commission officials say this closure is expected to last into the evening, after rush hour. Westbound Lone Pine Road will remain open to traffic but drivers can expect delays.
The Oakland Press
Photos from the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac
The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise came to downtown Pontiac Saturday, Aug. 20. (Photos by Peg McNichol and A’Sante Lucas)
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
The Oakland Press
Not everyone loves the Woodward Dream Cruise
Christian Ciambelli remembers how much fun it was to go to the Woodward Dream Cruise as a kid. Ciambelli, 30, grew up close to Woodward in Ferndale. “I guess I just grew out of it,” said Ciambelli, who now lives in Royal Oak. He’s not that close to the...
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
The Oakland Press
Column: Temptations’ Williams, playwright Morrisseau speak after ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performance
Otis Williams, the sole surviving original Temptations member, “Ain’t Too Proud” playwright Dominque Morrisseau and longtime Temptations manager Shelly Berger came onstage and spoke to the audience July 10 following the curtain call. The show, which runs through Aug. 28, tells the story of The Temptations singing...
The Oakland Press
Churches use Woodward Dream Cruise to help those in need
The vintage car owners who park on the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Royal Oak just want a place to show off their baby. They are mostly unaware that the $75 they pay for the privilege helps feed thousands of needy people in the area. Last year,...
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced in machete murder case
An Independence Township man has been sentenced for a machete attack that left one person dead and another injured. On Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced 52-year-old Todd Alan Szyszkowski to 30-75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Dustin Little, 27, assaullt of Alfredo Reyes and armed robbery that happened in February of 2021 at a house on Oliver Street in Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. clerk warns of misleading mail
Some county residents are getting postcards or fliers in the mail which appear to be from the county clerk’s office. They’re actually scams, according to County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown. She is asking people who get that mail to pitch it. The postcards are marketing...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Aug. 21 and beyond
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention• Oakland County Business Forward to host the following free workshops: “Small Business Certifications for Federal Contracting” virtual workshop, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 24; and “Support for Oakland County Home-Based Businesses”, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 31, at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Registration is required, visit bit.ly/3ApsLih.
The Oakland Press
Walled Lake holding Superintendent interviews
The Walled Lake board of education will hold special meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6:00 p.m. to conduct superintendent candidate interviews. Six applications have been chosen for the first round of interviews. Community members interested in participating in public commentary must be...
The Oakland Press
Eleven Oakland County girls swim and dive teams ranked in preseason MISCA poll
The Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) put out its preseason rankings for girls swimming and diving on Friday, and it’s loaded with Oakland County teams. To start the season, 2020 champ Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood is the No. 1 team in Division 3, followed by last year’s runner-up,...
The Oakland Press
Dream home: Rochester Hills ‘storybook’ home features fine craftsmanship, private backyard
This Rochester Hills dream home is the ideal retreat for living a fairy tale life. “The beautiful estate is the perfect mix of storybook charm and HGTV luxury,” according to the listing offered by KW Metro. The three-story Colonial features a brick and stone exterior with copper gutters. It...
The Oakland Press
Beaumont, Oakland University announce $20 million nursing investment
Oakland University and BHSH System have announced a partnership to increase the number of nurses graduating from the school. BHSH System, an organization made up of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, said it will provide OU with more than $20 million over the next five years, under the BHSH Beaumont Health Nurse Scholar Program.
