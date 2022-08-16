ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Captivated by the Cruise

All Saturday, traffic on Woodward Avenue held repeated visual delights for car lovers lining the sidewalks. In what has to be one of the most-inclusive car shows in the world, the Dream Cruise is a blend of regular Saturday traffic intermingling with souped-up dune buggies and muscle cars, Classic VW Bugs, brightly colored Trans Ams and perfectly restored Model Ts, lots of Mustangs and other collectible vehicles rolling along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac’s loop, and heading south again.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac officials ask for arrest investigation

Pontiac’s mayor has asked that two Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a Thursday arrest be suspended pending an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing at least one punching a female suspect while she is being restrained. “The video is very troubling. Based on what I...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Commerce Township teen reported missing

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial underway for murder of Detroit firefighter following reported road rage in Troy

Kiara Fuller denies “road raging” minutes before her then-fiance,Terell Josey, fatally shot a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last summer. Rather, she claims, she and Josey were victimized by the other driver, Frank Dombrowski, 55, who ended up dead after subsequently confronting Josey in a gas station parking lot on Rochester Road — while she and Josey’s toddler stayed in her vehicle.
TROY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Romulus, MI
State
Arizona State
City
Detroit, MI
Romulus, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Romulus, MI
Accidents
The Oakland Press

GLWA calls on users in 23 communities to curb outside water use

As a handful of southeastern Michigan communities near the one-week mark since a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory, local and state officials are continuing to respond. On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority requested that users in all 23 communities initially under a boil...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

City Institute tours on tap for end of August

The City Institute will be guiding a free walking tour of Pontiac at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. Irma Hayes and Rick David, two long-time residents of Pontiac, will be the guides sharing historical facts and personal stories. The tours will include learning about city and regional history, meeting community...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Eastbound Lone Pine Road remains closed in Bloomfield Twp.

Eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township is closed again today for gas utility repairs by Consumers Energy crews. County road commission officials say this closure is expected to last into the evening, after rush hour. Westbound Lone Pine Road will remain open to traffic but drivers can expect delays.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aviation History#Disaster#Traffic Accident#The News Herald
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date

A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Not everyone loves the Woodward Dream Cruise

Christian Ciambelli remembers how much fun it was to go to the Woodward Dream Cruise as a kid. Ciambelli, 30, grew up close to Woodward in Ferndale. “I guess I just grew out of it,” said Ciambelli, who now lives in Royal Oak. He’s not that close to the...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Oakland Press

Churches use Woodward Dream Cruise to help those in need

The vintage car owners who park on the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Royal Oak just want a place to show off their baby. They are mostly unaware that the $75 they pay for the privilege helps feed thousands of needy people in the area. Last year,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced in machete murder case

An Independence Township man has been sentenced for a machete attack that left one person dead and another injured. On Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced 52-year-old Todd Alan Szyszkowski to 30-75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Dustin Little, 27, assaullt of Alfredo Reyes and armed robbery that happened in February of 2021 at a house on Oliver Street in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. clerk warns of misleading mail

Some county residents are getting postcards or fliers in the mail which appear to be from the county clerk’s office. They’re actually scams, according to County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown. She is asking people who get that mail to pitch it. The postcards are marketing...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Aug. 21 and beyond

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention• Oakland County Business Forward to host the following free workshops: “Small Business Certifications for Federal Contracting” virtual workshop, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 24; and “Support for Oakland County Home-Based Businesses”, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 31, at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Registration is required, visit bit.ly/3ApsLih.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Walled Lake holding Superintendent interviews

The Walled Lake board of education will hold special meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6:00 p.m. to conduct superintendent candidate interviews. Six applications have been chosen for the first round of interviews. Community members interested in participating in public commentary must be...
WALLED LAKE, MI
The Oakland Press

Beaumont, Oakland University announce $20 million nursing investment

Oakland University and BHSH System have announced a partnership to increase the number of nurses graduating from the school. BHSH System, an organization made up of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, said it will provide OU with more than $20 million over the next five years, under the BHSH Beaumont Health Nurse Scholar Program.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy