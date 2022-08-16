All Saturday, traffic on Woodward Avenue held repeated visual delights for car lovers lining the sidewalks. In what has to be one of the most-inclusive car shows in the world, the Dream Cruise is a blend of regular Saturday traffic intermingling with souped-up dune buggies and muscle cars, Classic VW Bugs, brightly colored Trans Ams and perfectly restored Model Ts, lots of Mustangs and other collectible vehicles rolling along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac’s loop, and heading south again.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO