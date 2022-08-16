Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located on the eastside, Zoma serves delicious and authentic Ethiopian dishes. Customer favorites include the mild chicken stew (includes pieces of chicken breast simmered in a flavorful turmeric sauce; if you prefer a little more heat, the spicy chicken stew is also delicious) and beef tibs (beef cubes marinated in Zoma's special sauce and fried with onion, rosemary, jalapenos, and fresh garlic). If you're vegetarian, the restaurant also has tasty meat-free options like the chickpea stew and split red lentils.
A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 sells out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The key word in A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 might be ‘showcase’ because more than two dozen restaurants basked in a culinary spotlight Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “Taste” might be just as appropriate because the scores of servings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taste of Black Cleveland restaurants set for Thursday’s annual event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase is set to return Thursday, Aug. 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The event is 6 to 11:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday and Aramark. It’s an event that keeps...
thisiscleveland.com
Kids in The Land: Young Kids
Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yeeeeeet?. Cleveland is the place to be, but what about for young kids, say, around that preschool to early elementary stage? Is there anything for them to do?. Why, yes. Yes there is. There’s actually a ton of amazing,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Good grub at Beachwood Food Truck Park
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Beachwood Food Truck Park is open for business offering lunch and dinner options. The brand new food truck park located on Chagrin Boulevard is both kid and dog friendly and hopes to be a gathering place for the community. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks...
wanderingwheatleys.com
12 Cool Luxury Hotels in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland doesn’t always get a lot of love, but spend a day exploring this Midwestern gem, and you’ll quickly see just how cool this city really is. From world-class museums to buzzing craft breweries and all sorts of fun annual festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Cleveland!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
WKYC
Mustard announced as winner of Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby, loses after 'heartbreaking' replay ruling
CLEVELAND — It was a crushing night for Mustard and his fans as the saga of the 2022 Cleveland Hot Dog Derby continued on Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The condiment, Mustard for...
Tower City Center in Cleveland announces new store and expansions as holiday shopping season approaches
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on July 14, 2022. Cleveland's Tower City Center keeps on growing... As Bedrock continues transforming Tower City Center, they have announced the opening of a new store and the expansion of two others.
clevelandmagazine.com
Why Does My Burger Cost $15? Cleveland Restaurants Are Drowning Under Rising Food Costs
From burgers to crab legs, local operators such as Eugene’s Michael Schoen and Red, the Steakhouse’s Brad Friedlander are feeling the effects of rising food costs. Michael Schoen, chef of Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Brewery, never imagined his Tinman Burger would cost $15. “People just aren’t expecting that,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
Gervasi Vineyard's in the midst of expanding property, family legacy
One of Northeast Ohio’s vineyards, Gervasi, is expanding and it’s serving up more than just wine and bourbon through its new 20,000-square-foot construction project.
13abc.com
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point shared the first images that show the tracks of the Wild Mouse roller coaster, the park’s newest ride scheduled to open in 2023. The orange and yellow sections of the roller coaster are being prepared for shipment from the ride’s manufacturer Zamperla in Italy, according to the park’s director of communications.
Looking to hire: Cleveland Clinic hosting career expo
The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a career expo later this month, hoping to fill openings at several of its campuses.
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: LAND studio, Refugee Response, Metroparks, FreshWater, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The organization committed to bringing public art to...
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready
A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
Comments / 0