ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Man gets life, plus 375 years, for killing Georgia officer

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who shot and killed a Georgia police officer in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years. Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green and other officers […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
CBS 46

Alleged drunk driver slams into Atlanta police cruiser

Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Commencement#Fulton County Da#Wsb Tv#State
CBS 46

Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Rapper Young Thug back in court Thursday for another bong hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug will be in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday for another bond hearing. Last week, the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was indicted on six more charges related to gang activity and drug and firearm violations. Williams has been held in...
ATLANTA, GA
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy