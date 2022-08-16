Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MilitaryTimes
How a new Army cyber general got George Patton’s stars
When the newest commander of the Army cyber branch’s schoolhouse prepared his dress uniform on Thursday night ahead of his promotion to major general, he was clueless of the history lesson awaiting him. Now-Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton’s promotion to lead the Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army to spend $21 million to rename 9 military bases
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
MilitaryTimes
New Army recruiting ad continues crusade against civilian workforce
Calling all college seniors. Are you worried about having to wear a suit, fetch coffee and make copies in your first job post-graduation?. U.S. Army Recruiting Command would like you to consider an alternative: become a soldier. Its newest ad, “This Instead,” says that unlike civilians who enter the job...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MilitaryTimes
Revive the Army’s Early Commissioning Program
The U.S. military is facing serious complications with recruiting. All six military branches reported struggles meeting recruiting goals for fiscal year 2022. Many of these struggles can be linked to systemic issues in the military’s recruiting strategy and the country’s opinion of the military. A Gallup poll from...
Two soldiers die on Yonah Mountain during 'weather-related' incident
Two members of the U.S. military were killed during a “weather-related” incident on Yonah Mountain where Ranger School students train on mountain warfare and rock climbing.
MilitaryTimes
US Army digs new sandbox for laser weapons
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army opened the doors of a one-stop-shop for development and integration of directed energy capabilities at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, last week as the Space and Missile Defense Symposium kicked off. The Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory, or DESIL, will help speed up...
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy offering ‘life-altering’ $115k of bonuses amid recruiting struggles
The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it is offering up to $115,000 in enlistment bonuses and loan repayment incentives for recruits in certain occupational ratings amid military-wide struggles with recruiting. “The maximum current enlistment bonus is $50,000, and the maximum loan repayment is $65,000,” Rear Adm. Lex Walker, Commander Navy Recruiting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MilitaryTimes
Army hands satellite missions over to Space Force
The control of the Army’s satellite ground stations has officially been transferred to the Space Force. The Aug. 15 transfer of authority means that the U.S. military’s newest branch now has control of the Wideband Global SATCOM and Defense Satellite Communications System’s fleet of satellites, which share data across the armed services, the State Department and even serve the White House.
BHS Grad Ascends to Highest Army Enlisted Rank (or “I Can’t Believe Where I Am at Right Now”)
On some mornings, Phil Blaisdell works out with a run by some of the most familiar landmarks in the world. He passes the Iwo Jima monument near Arlington, VA National Cemetery, crosses Memorial Bridge into Washington, DC, and continues along the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Sometimes he pauses to feed squirrels.
MilitaryTimes
California Army post hasn’t had clean tap water for a week
Troops and families at remote Fort Hunter Liggett on California’s rugged Central Coast have been without clean drinking water in their taps since the evening of Aug. 11, when a routine water system maintenance check went wrong, cracking a valve and rupturing a 12-inch water main. Officials initially shut...
MilitaryTimes
Military veterans are more vulnerable to scams than civilians
This article first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. Go Navy Tax Services seemed like a great option for sailors looking for help during tax season. Situated just outside the gates of Naval Base San Diego, one of the country’s biggest Navy bases, it was local, it was convenient, it was specifically focused on helping Navy members with their taxes — and best of all, it was free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
Navy secretary reviews progress on meeting needs of sailors, Marines
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who recently passed the first-year milestone of this tenure, has messaged sailors, Marines and civilian workers with a review of the department’s progress toward meeting their needs. In an Aug. 9 department wide memo, exactly one year after he was sworn in, Del Toro...
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Washington
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
MilitaryTimes
Army sergeant’s rented car fell into Lithuanian river at drawbridge
An Army sergeant died this summer during his temporary duty in Lithuania when his car fell into the Dane River after stopping at a raised drawbridge, according to a preliminary loss report compiled by the Army. Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, was operating a rented vehicle July 27 at 6...
MilitaryTimes
US Marine Corps isn’t grounding Osprey fleet over clutch issue
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday it is not grounding its MV-22 Osprey fleet over a clutch problem, as the U.S. Air Force did earlier this week. The service has known about the issue with hard clutch engagement since 2010, and has trained its pilots how to respond when such emergencies happen, Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger said in a statement to reporters.
MilitaryTimes
Here are this year’s 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame honorees
FORT BRAGG — Nine paratroopers will be inducted into the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame next month, officials announced. The ceremony is 10 a.m. Sept 28 at Fort Bragg’s Hall of Heroes during the division’s All American Week. The Hall of Fame honors veteran paratroopers based...
MilitaryTimes
Learn from Afghanistan and keep our kids out of needless wars
Last year, Americans watched in disbelief as the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan. The next few weeks were filled with horrible images of men and women desperately trying to escape and American troops killed in a bombing outside the airport. My mind went immediately to my son’s service in...
Air Force grounds CV-22 Ospreys due to safety concerns
The U.S. Air Force has grounded all 52 of its CV-22 Osprey aircraft indefinitely after two safety incidents occurred in the past six weeks, Air Force Special Operations Command officials said Wednesday.
MilitaryTimes
Marine astronaut to lead NASA mission to International Space Station
Becoming a Marine is no small feat, so becoming a Marine turned astronaut might simply sound out of this world. Not, however, for Col. Nicole Mann, 45, a former F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet test pilot who will lead the upcoming SpaceX Crew-5 team to the International Space Station. “It...
Comments / 0