Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Using CUSUM in real time to signal clinically relevant decreases in estimated glomerular filtration rate
Background The electronic health record (EHR), utilized to apply statistical methodology, assists provider decision-making, including during the care of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. When estimated glomerular filtration (eGFR) decreases, the rate of that change adds meaning to a patient’s single eGFR and may represent severity of renal injury. Since the cumulative sum chart technique (CUSUM), often used in quality control and surveillance, continuously checks for change in a series of measurements, we selected this statistical tool to detect clinically relevant eGFR decreases and developed CUSUMGFR. Methods In a retrospective analysis we applied an age adjusted CUSUMGFR, to signal identification of eventual ESKD patients prior to diagnosis date. When the patient signaled by reaching a specified threshold value, days from CUSUM signal date to ESKD diagnosis date (earliness days) were measured, along with the corresponding eGFR measurement at the signal. Results Signaling occurred by CUSUMGFR on average 791 days (se = 12 days) prior to ESKD diagnosis date with sensitivity = 0.897, specificity = 0.877, and accuracy = .878. Mean days prior to ESKD diagnosis were significantly greater in Black patients (905 days) and patients with hypertension (852 days), diabetes (940 days), cardiovascular disease (1027 days), and hypercholesterolemia (971 days). Sensitivity and specificity did not vary by sociodemographic and clinical risk factors. Conclusions CUSUMGFR correctly identified 30.6% of CKD patients destined for ESKD when eGFR was > 60 ml/min/1.73 m² and signaled 12.3% of patients that did not go on to ESKD (though almost all went on to later-stage CKD). If utilized in an EHR, signaling patients could focus providers’ efforts to slow or prevent progression to later stage CKD and ESKD.
Associations between Adverse Childhood Experiences and Emergency Department Utilization in an Adult Medicaid Population
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 19(16):10149. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are widely prevalent but unevenly distributed in the United States, with disadvantaged groups, especially those with low socioeconomic status, being more likely to experience them. ACEs have been linked to poor health outcomes in adulthood. In this study, we examined the association between ACEs and emergency department (ED) utilization using a cross-sectional life-course survey of low-income adults matched to Medicaid enrollment and claims data. Surveys were obtained from 2348 Medicaid-enrolled adults in the Portland, OR metropolitan area; 1133 were used in this analysis. We used a two-part regression model to estimate the association between ACE score and both ever using the ED and frequency of ED use in the year after survey completion. We also evaluated a set of potentially protective factors to see if they impacted the relationship between ED use and ACE score. We found that participants with a higher ACE score were more likely to obtain any emergency services care (odds ratio (OR)=1.11, p=0.011), but ACE score did not predict how frequently they would utilize those services. Close social relationships were found to be protective against high ED utilization for those with high ACE scores. Upstream prevention efforts that identify places to intervene in childhood and incorporate trauma-informed strategies into ED care in adulthood have the potential to decrease ED use.
