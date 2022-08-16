Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have adopted another child

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have added to their family.

Both players announced via Instagram on Tuesday that they had adopted a baby boy named Ocean. That takes their family up to four, as they adopted their daughter Sloane last year.

Harris and Krieger, both normally starters for Gotham FC, had both announced that what they referred to as a “family matter” would keep them out of the team’s August 7 game against the Chicago Red Stars, and the pair were both listed as out with an excused absence for Gotham’s trip to face OL Reign on August 14.

As it turns out, the unexpected absence was for good news, a relative rarity in the NWSL: The couple were simply adding to their family.

“My wife and I are excited to share that we have adopted a baby boy. Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown,” Harris wrote on Instagram. “Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying ‘Baby, baby.’ We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2. Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger … I wouldn’t want it any other way. Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, welcome to the family baby boy. Your Moms and big sister love you very much.”

“Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve!” wrote Krieger. “We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn’t be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with! Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I’m so proud to be your Mommy.”

