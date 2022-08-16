Effective: 2022-08-20 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following counties, Dona Ana and Sierra. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

