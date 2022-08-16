Resurgence Gin Barrel-Aged Ale from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Represents a Fresh Rising of a Familiar Favorite

Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
Little Woody Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend
Famous for barrel-aged brews and its gnome-costumed attendees, The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer Cider & Whiskey Festival returns to the lush lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 Northwest Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend on September 2 and 3, 2022. The annual Little Woody commemorates one of Central Oregon’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change
Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
KTVZ
City of Bend’s giveaway of closed Hong Kong Restaurant items draws a crowd
The city notice said "first come, first served," so the city of Bend's giveaway of surplus equipment and items from the closed Hong Kong Restaurant, making way for a road project, drew a crowd Thursday interested in seeing what they could get. We talked to several people who showed up...
KTVZ
U of O archeological dig underway at Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead before Highway 97 project begins
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead in northern Bend is part of an extensive archeological dig underway this week as part of the North Highway 97 realignment project. The project will shift the highway to the east, onto the property of the Nels and Lillian Anderson...
Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook
A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Updates from BendFilm and Tin Pan
(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm) Great volunteers make the BendFilm Festival possible. As a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization, we depend on the incredible generosity and talents of our amazing volunteers who run all aspects of the festival. We hope you will join our team of hard-working, fun-loving cinephiles who are committed to creating an extraordinary event for our community!
bendsource.com
Persian (and American) Flavors for Redmond
A new restaurant featuring both Persian and American flavors held its soft opening last month in Redmond. Saffron Grill is located on NW Sixth Street in Redmond, close to the Sleep Inn. Its menu includes chicken tandoori and tika beef kebabs and lamb chops all served with Afghan-style basmati rice on the Persian side of the menu, as well as burgers and pizzas on the more "American" side. The restaurant is slowly adding more Persian menu items as more staff members come on board, its owners told the Source. Saffron Grill also offers a full bar and sports on TV.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A huge concern’: Land use battle kicks off near Redmond, Terrebonne
The Deschutes County planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday for a rural property proposal as a land use battle kicks off over the area. Billy Buchanan raises cattle on his farm next to the property being considered for development in the area of northwest Redmond and Terrebonne. The land...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
KTVZ
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
KTVZ
ODOT is ready to start a major project on Bend’s north end
The Bend North Corridor Project is designed to alleviate the traffic congestion on the city's north end. Night construction starts soon. The entire project is due to be completed by December of 2024. A major feature will be the moving of the Bend Parkway east by the railroad tracks.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 21-27
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of August 21-27. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) –Asphalt paving work will be occurring. Work will include construction of new asphalt pavement between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bend Fire procession for Harro Brothers is lead through Harney County
Harney County, Or-Bend Fire & Rescue was lead and followed by City of Burns Police Department, City of Hines Police Department, Harney County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oregon State Police, Burns Fire Department and Hines Fire Department today for the procession of Bend Fire Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro who lost their lives in a plane crash Monday in Yellow Pine, Idaho.
Oregon firefighter, twin brother die in plane crash; Bend Fire announces public procession details
A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother, Mark, near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. Update: Bend Fire & Rescue says a procession for...
Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite
A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code
The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
Bend firefighter, twin brother, who died in plane crash, honored with procession as residents line streets
BEND — More than 100 people, including dozens of emergency first responders, lined Greenwood Avenue in Bend on Wednesday for a procession in honor of Bend Fire & Rescue engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark Harro, both of whom died in a plane crash in Idaho on Monday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash
Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
Madras starts fresh with new coach, new league
By René Ferrán | Photo by Rockne Andrew Roll SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Madras White Buffaloes of the Class 4A Greater Oregon League. MADRAS TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHJudd Stutzman, first season ...
cascadebusnews.com
Updates from City of Bend
Recently, the Bend City Council approved a contract to install a fleet camera system in all Bend Police Department vehicles. The goal of these camera systems is to further increase the transparency of our local law enforcement actions, as well as to improve public safety, reduce crime and assist in prosecution efforts. The camera systems serve as an effective tool for helping the public access and understand interactions between officers and community members.
