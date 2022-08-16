Read full article on original website
Amarillo Be Ready Back to School Means Dreaded Fundraisers
I am not even against the school fundraisers. I know that the schools need them for various things. I used to bring the stuff up to work to have my friends buy from my daughter. I apologize for tor this. I really do. I had a little motivation for needing...
Memorial For First Responders Planned In Downtown Amarillo
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
No Mullets? Obnoxious Panhandle ISD Dress Code Infuriates People.
One of the most exciting things for the kids when they go back to school is showing off their new haircut or fresh clothes. Unfortunately, there's one school district that has taken a lot of the fun out of going back. Parents (and students) are up in arms after Panhandle...
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
The Kids Are Back In School. What Can You Do With That Free Time?
Some of the most glorious words were uttered this week. That's right, "back to school" was a very commonly used phrase, and in a lot of cases, it was a very welcomed phrase. So with the kids back and learning for roughly eight hours a day, you may find yourself with an abundance of silence and free time.
Congratulations To Amarillo College For Being In Top 5 In Texas
A recent study was done just in time for the start of the fall semester. Wallethub decided to find out which community colleges were the best, and they did it by state. Congrats to Amarillo College. They landed in the top five in the Lone Star State. It Really Should...
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
Be the Amarillo Piece That is Missing to Help the Autism Puzzle
Autism is one of those things we hear a lot about. It's one of those conditions that affect a lot of kids. Studies show that one in four kids are autistic according to autism speaks. So with so many diagnoses and no known cures, Brayden's Gift is stepping in to help with awareness.
Committing A Crime In Texas? Do You Have To Give Notice?
So usually when you are going to commit a crime, your hope is that you're going to get away with it, right?. Whether it be something like jacking a candy bar from the gas station, all the way up to a violent crime we won't speak into existence. Kinda makes...
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
Before You Make A Joke On APD’s Facebook Page, Think Twice
Over the weekend, Amarillo was a pretty busy place. Some of us are getting ready to get kids back in school. Others were trying to soak up the last bit of summer we've got. Some Amarillo officers were given the opportunity to participate in a very special ceremony and celebration.
Feeling Tired? No Worries More Caffeination Stations Coming to Amarillo!
The landscape of 34th and Georgia has been changing and it's getting ready to change further. The SE corner of 34th and Georgia is about to have a nice new building serving great caffeinated beverages. Scooter's Coffee is adding its second location to Amarillo. The corner of 34th and Georgia...
Yes, its True Free Books for Your Kids in Amarillo and Canyon
One of the best times I remember with my daughter was reading to her as she was growing up. Yes, there were some books that she just made sure I read over and over to her. Yes, at the time I was like "Not Again." Those, though are the books and the memories I cherish the most.
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
Don’t Pass That Bus with Flashing Red Lights! It’s Illegal
It's Back to School time in Amarillo, which means, let's do a refresh on what to do when you are around school buses. I know most of us know what to do when we're around school buses and see flashing red lights. However, there are still some people that just don't get it, and think they can zoom around a bus because they are in a hurry.
Soon, There Might Be More Hope For Amarillo’s Four Legged Friends
Amarillo's problem with "pet overpopulation" is no secret. Find anyone with a soft spot for cats and dogs and they'll tell you all about it. Luckily, there's some good news on the horizon. Soon, there might be more hope for Amarillo's misplaced four-legged friends. The Shelters Are Packed. Which is...
Why Are Amarillo Flea Market Booths All Essentially The Same?
So this weekend, my youngest son and I wanted to hit up the sports card shop and dig for some hidden treasures. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday when we had time to do this and they aren't open on Sundays. We had to move to plan B. See, I'm a...
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
Need Some STEAM In Your Life? Snapology Coming To Amarillo.
When we moved to Amarillo, one of the things we asked people about was what schools offer GT and STEAM classes. The resounding response we got was, well none really. This was something that bothered us a fair amount. Our oldest son had tested out as a GT student back in Austin since his 1st grade year, and he'd been in that sort of learning ever since. Meeting with schools in the area, we found that those types of education were only offered in AFTER school settings.
