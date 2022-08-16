ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
Mix 94.1

Don't Pass That Bus with Flashing Red Lights! It's Illegal

It's Back to School time in Amarillo, which means, let's do a refresh on what to do when you are around school buses. I know most of us know what to do when we're around school buses and see flashing red lights. However, there are still some people that just don't get it, and think they can zoom around a bus because they are in a hurry.
Mix 94.1

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
Mix 94.1

Need Some STEAM In Your Life? Snapology Coming To Amarillo.

When we moved to Amarillo, one of the things we asked people about was what schools offer GT and STEAM classes. The resounding response we got was, well none really. This was something that bothered us a fair amount. Our oldest son had tested out as a GT student back in Austin since his 1st grade year, and he'd been in that sort of learning ever since. Meeting with schools in the area, we found that those types of education were only offered in AFTER school settings.
Community Policy