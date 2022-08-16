Read full article on original website
Now Accepting Applications
The Central Oregon Behavioral Health Consortium (COBHC), part of East Cascade Works, is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort of trainees. The COBHC is a training and education program supported by collaborative members across Central Oregon and funded by multiple grants through the Oregon Health Authority and the Central Oregon Health Council. The goal of for the COBHC is to increase the skills of our local talent and engage our employee-partners (members) to help create a stable behavioral health workforce for our growing community.
These Outdoor Photo Contest Entries are Wild
(Photo | By David Willingham) With just under a month left to submit your photos to the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest, the competition is heating up and we are blown away by the quality of this year’s submissions! Featured in this email is just a handful of this year’s entries.
