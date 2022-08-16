Modification proposed by Sun Communities Inc., not viable due to extreme capitol costs of site improvementsA controversial application to modify and move forward with a proposed destination resort has been withdrawn. According to the applicant, Sun Communities Inc.'s, written notice of withdrawal, "Sun's decision to withdraw the application is based on economic viability due to the extreme capital costs of offsite improvements that are upwards of $20 million." The withdrawal was announced this past Wednesday The applicant sought to alter the original application for the Crossing Trails destination resort, which was filed in 2008. That application called for a resort...

POWELL BUTTE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO