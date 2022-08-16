Read full article on original website
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix
HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
'He died doing what he loved': Family, officials confirm identities of pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
SALMON, Idaho - The family of Thomas Patrick Hayes reached out to KHQ to let us know that their son was one of the two killed in a firefighting helicopter crash. A spokesperson for the Salmon-Challice National Forest Service confirmed Hayes' identity along with Jared Bird, a 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska.
