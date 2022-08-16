ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago

It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing

Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs community pep rally

Tonight, Greyhound Nation will show out in force for an annual pep rally as the fall athletic season kicks off. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the pep rally with more.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Harrison County, MS
Government
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Government
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence in urgent need of items

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is in urgent need of items for their family shelter. The center’s domestic violence program provides 24-hour, 7 day per-week crisis intervention services for men, women, and children who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Housing so many people requires...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

VFW Food Distribution Saturday in Gautier

VFW Posts 5699 and 2132 are hosting a food distribution Saturday to give away 20,000 pounds of food to those in need. The VFW post will gather volunteers from other local post and community members, young and old, to help with their food drive on Saturday. The 20,000 pounds of...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Pregnancy Resource Act offers tax credit

In April, Governor Tate Reeves signed the Pregnancy Resource Act into law. It’s a $3.5 million tax credit aimed to motivate people and businesses to donate to pregnancy resource centers across the state so they can continue to offer vital services to mothers and their families. Executive Director for...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Urban Construction#Lighthouse Pier#Zeta
wxxv25.com

Free breakfast and lunch at eight Gulfport schools

Eight Gulfport schools are eligible to receive free healthy breakfast and lunch for the current school year. Those schools are: Anniston Elementary, Bayou View Elementary, Central Elementary, Pass Road Elementary, West Elementary, and 28th Elementary as well as Central and Bayou View Middle School students will not have to pay for breakfast and lunch.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department gets new K9 vests

Today, three Jackson County K9s tried on their brand-new protective vests for the first time. Trooper pups Lars, Markos, and Sniper were brought to the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse in Pascagoula where they were given their own protective gear. The department decided to get the good boys their...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Learn to play chess with the Mississippi Coast Chess Club

Looking for a chess club to join? The Mississippi Coast Chess Club meets at Newks in Gulfport each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Whether you’re a chess rook, queen, or king, all skill levels are accepted by the Mississippi Chess Club. The group is a friendly, informal...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Gulfport Admirals

The Gulfport football program is batting .500 when it comes to winning a district title over the last decade, but the Admirals are not interested in leaving anything to a coin flip this season now two years removed from being on top at stop number 21 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
wxxv25.com

Little People’s Academy in Harrison County alters bus runs

A transportation decision made by West Wortham Elementary and Middle School has left parents of several students frustrated and confused. For several years now, Little People’s Christian Academy owner Lori Rolison has had a steady bus routine with West Wortham School for her aftercare kids. The Little People’s bus...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man faces molestation, felony eluding charges after police chase

A man wanted in Biloxi on molestation charges now also faces felony eluding charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through the county Thursday. John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was charged with one count of molestation. He is being held without bond on that charge. He also faces a felony eluding charge from Harrison County. He has a bond of $100,000 on that charge, set by Judge Albert Fountain.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Gautier

High school football is back and tonight Ocean Springs hosting Gautier in a week 0 jamboree. Perhaps the best quarterback matchup we’ll see all season with Alabama commit Bray Hubbard for the Greyhounds and Ole Miss baseball commit Kaden Irving for the Gators. Ocean Springs wins 14-13.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Waveland residents use security cameras to help police solve theft cases

Waveland residents used their home security cameras to help police solve a pair of thefts this week. Chief Mike Prendergast said Taylor Ryan Passantino, 33, has been charged in both burglaries investigated by his officers. Passantino was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. On Tuesday, a homeowner on...
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrest made in July 14th arson case in Pass Christian

Pass Christian police have arrested a suspect in a July 14th arson case. Police partnered with the Pass Christian Fire Department and linked a suspect to the arson. The suspect was taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center today on charges of arson and burglary. Because of their age,...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy