Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System holds public forum on options for continued care
A crowded board meeting in Jackson County offered information regarding the potential sale of Singing River Health System. Singing River doctors, board members, nurses, patients, and Jackson County residents spoke about the need to keep local care in the county. Residents have two options: vote to raise taxes, which leaves...
wxxv25.com
Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago
It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs community pep rally
Tonight, Greyhound Nation will show out in force for an annual pep rally as the fall athletic season kicks off. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the pep rally with more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence in urgent need of items
Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is in urgent need of items for their family shelter. The center’s domestic violence program provides 24-hour, 7 day per-week crisis intervention services for men, women, and children who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Housing so many people requires...
wxxv25.com
VFW Food Distribution Saturday in Gautier
VFW Posts 5699 and 2132 are hosting a food distribution Saturday to give away 20,000 pounds of food to those in need. The VFW post will gather volunteers from other local post and community members, young and old, to help with their food drive on Saturday. The 20,000 pounds of...
wxxv25.com
Trojan Alumni Association reunites to celebrate 33rd Avenue High School in Gulfport
Today in Gulfport, the Trojan Alumni Association came together to celebrate the 33rd Avenue High School’s 10th reunion. Even though the reunion takes place all weekend, the main attraction was the former public school, which opened in 1925 for African-Americans until integration took place in 1969. Two charter buses...
wxxv25.com
Pregnancy Resource Act offers tax credit
In April, Governor Tate Reeves signed the Pregnancy Resource Act into law. It’s a $3.5 million tax credit aimed to motivate people and businesses to donate to pregnancy resource centers across the state so they can continue to offer vital services to mothers and their families. Executive Director for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Free breakfast and lunch at eight Gulfport schools
Eight Gulfport schools are eligible to receive free healthy breakfast and lunch for the current school year. Those schools are: Anniston Elementary, Bayou View Elementary, Central Elementary, Pass Road Elementary, West Elementary, and 28th Elementary as well as Central and Bayou View Middle School students will not have to pay for breakfast and lunch.
wxxv25.com
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department gets new K9 vests
Today, three Jackson County K9s tried on their brand-new protective vests for the first time. Trooper pups Lars, Markos, and Sniper were brought to the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse in Pascagoula where they were given their own protective gear. The department decided to get the good boys their...
wxxv25.com
Learn to play chess with the Mississippi Coast Chess Club
Looking for a chess club to join? The Mississippi Coast Chess Club meets at Newks in Gulfport each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Whether you’re a chess rook, queen, or king, all skill levels are accepted by the Mississippi Chess Club. The group is a friendly, informal...
wxxv25.com
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Gulfport Admirals
The Gulfport football program is batting .500 when it comes to winning a district title over the last decade, but the Admirals are not interested in leaving anything to a coin flip this season now two years removed from being on top at stop number 21 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Little People’s Academy in Harrison County alters bus runs
A transportation decision made by West Wortham Elementary and Middle School has left parents of several students frustrated and confused. For several years now, Little People’s Christian Academy owner Lori Rolison has had a steady bus routine with West Wortham School for her aftercare kids. The Little People’s bus...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man faces molestation, felony eluding charges after police chase
A man wanted in Biloxi on molestation charges now also faces felony eluding charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through the county Thursday. John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was charged with one count of molestation. He is being held without bond on that charge. He also faces a felony eluding charge from Harrison County. He has a bond of $100,000 on that charge, set by Judge Albert Fountain.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Biloxi vs. George County
The very first game of the day was a 5:30 kickoff for Biloxi and visiting George County.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Gautier
High school football is back and tonight Ocean Springs hosting Gautier in a week 0 jamboree. Perhaps the best quarterback matchup we’ll see all season with Alabama commit Bray Hubbard for the Greyhounds and Ole Miss baseball commit Kaden Irving for the Gators. Ocean Springs wins 14-13.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Vancleave vs. Pascagoula
Pascagoula taking on Vancleave in week 0, both schools starting their redemption tour to get back to the playoffs this season.
wxxv25.com
Family and friends celebrate Minna Pearson’s 101st birthday at Gulfport Care Center
Elvis music echoed the halls and Dalmatian puppies were scattered throughout Gulfport Care Center in honor of Minna Pearson for her 101st birthday party celebration!. Cartoons, Elvis, and cake are just a few of Minna Pearson’s favorite things and had to be a part of Minna’s 101 birthday celebration.
wxxv25.com
Waveland residents use security cameras to help police solve theft cases
Waveland residents used their home security cameras to help police solve a pair of thefts this week. Chief Mike Prendergast said Taylor Ryan Passantino, 33, has been charged in both burglaries investigated by his officers. Passantino was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. On Tuesday, a homeowner on...
wxxv25.com
Arrest made in July 14th arson case in Pass Christian
Pass Christian police have arrested a suspect in a July 14th arson case. Police partnered with the Pass Christian Fire Department and linked a suspect to the arson. The suspect was taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center today on charges of arson and burglary. Because of their age,...
Comments / 0