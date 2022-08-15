ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
XL Country 100.7

Beware! 10 of the Most Deadly Animals Found in Montana

Montana is home to many species of wildlife. The abundance of wild animals is one of the things that makes the state so great, but many animals in Montana can be deadly. Each year, we read about people that have encounters with wild animals in Montana and most of them don't have a happy ending. Quite a few people have been injured or killed by wild animals in recent years. Montana is full of places that are truly untamed, and that's one of the reasons why people call it "The Last Best Place."
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Big Sky, MT
City
Missoula, MT
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Government
XL Country 100.7

Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand

Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

As Montanans Embrace New Technology, Just How Important Is Radio?

Saturday is National Radio Day and it got me thinking about the profession I've been a part of for darn near 30 years. I can tell you this, a lot has changed in that time. When I first started out, we still had record players in the studios. I'm guessing you would be hard-pressed to find a radio station in Montana that has a record player in it now.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana

Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Elvin Bishop
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Alan Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Alternative Music#Concert#Blues Music
XL Country 100.7

This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure

There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Want Tickets For This Upcoming Montana Concert? We Got You!

It's concert time! This means your friends here at XL Country have teamed up with MetraPark for another night full of fun, music, and overall good times!. Mark your calendars for SEPTEMBER 15TH. Justin Moore along with Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. AND Sean Stemaly are heading to Montana to see what all the fuss is about.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?

Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, us Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also a part of the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy.
BELGRADE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
XL Country 100.7

4 Ways to be a Better, Smarter Tourist in Montana

No matter where you visit in Montana, the price of vacationing has certainly increased. We even took the time to breakdown the cost of a vacation in Bozeman specifically and that sort of blew our minds. But that lists of costs got us thinking: Are there ways to not only be a smart traveler but perhaps same some money too? Yes.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but that doesn't seem to be what 'traditional' means. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy