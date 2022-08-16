Read full article on original website
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Fresno businesses face watering restrictions
Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.
yourcentralvalley.com
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California
Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
fresyes.com
What’s Hot and Happening – August 19-21, 2022
August is coming to an end, lets send it off with a bang! Let us give you the rundown of all of the Fresno fun that’s available to you, your friends, and your family. It’s hot out there, so here are a few ideas to get you and your people out and embracing the fun in the sun along with ways to stay cool!
Valley's almond harvest underway, crop smaller this year
The summer shakedown is underway in orchards all over Central California. Almonds, the Valley's most valuable crop, are now in season.
clovisroundup.com
Made In Clovis looks for inspired and clever business ideas
Made In Clovis, now in just its second year, is an event that celebrates creativity. This showcase allows up-and-coming business entrepreneurs to connect to the public their ideas from all sorts of backgrounds including crafters, food artisans, artists, and students just to name a few. Made In Clovis is an...
newsy.com
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Startuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore gets a slice of the pizza pie
Lemoore is finally getting its slice of the Round Table pizza pie. The newest location for the popular West Coast pizza franchise opened in Lemoore on Aug. 10. “They needed another pizza place around here and we showed up for them,” said general manager Israel Perez.
clovisroundup.com
Farmers market cancled due to heat
With heat advisory warnings and temperatures surpassing 100 degrees, Friday night’s Aug. 19th farmers market is canceled due to heat. Thursday morning it was announced that the farmers market on Aug. 19 would be canceled. The Friday night market that serves as a showcase for local vendors and farmers that is held in the heart of Old Town is a main attraction to many in the Clovis community. The farmers market helps provide a space for local vendors to gather in the heart of Old Town Clovis and share their products and produce with the community in hopes of growing their outreach with the community and bringing more people to Old Town Clovis.
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
clovisroundup.com
Angels of Grace backpack drive
Heading into the school year, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is teaming up with Miss Clovis to help collect donations of backpacks for children in foster care until Aug. 26. The Angels of Grace is asking for donations of new or gently used backpacks to help support local foster...
Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend
Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend. The free dump event is on Saturday.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
thesungazette.com
Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market
Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
