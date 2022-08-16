ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. to miss beginning of 2022-23 season recovering from foot surgery

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fMue_0hJcBliF00
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss the start of the upcoming season after offseason surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot, but an orthopedics doctor tells Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal that Jackson should be back to normal once he completes the rehab process.

Dr. Kenneth Jung, who specializes in foot and ankle fractures, notes that overuse is the most common cause of stress fractures. The broken bone normally takes six to eight weeks to fully heal, though Jung says it can sometimes be as long as three months. The Grizzlies expect Jackson to be sidelined for four to six months, which would have him ready to play sometime between November and January.

“Obviously once the bone heals, whether it takes two months or three months, then you’re starting to work back into basketball shape,” Jung explained. “That’s why they may have given themselves a little leeway, whether it’s four months or six months. He’s got to get built back up to be able to play an entire season. The other part is his body will de-condition somewhat while he’s letting the bone heal. You’re going to need some time to build that back up to get back onto the court.”

There’s more from the Southwest Division:

  • Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has decided to bypass an opportunity to play for Poland in the EuroBasket tournament, according to Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops. Sochan, who didn’t play during Summer League after being placed in health and safety protocols, will focus on getting ready for his NBA debut. “After long discussions with the San Antonio Spurs, my agent and family, we decided that I should stay in San Antonio and continue preparing for my first season in the NBA, the most important and longest season of my career so far,” Sochan said in a statement released by the Polish Basketball Association.
  • Rockets coach Stephen Silas shouldn’t have any concerns about job security heading into his third NBA season, Kelly Iko of The Athletic writes in a mailbag column. Houston has posted the league’s worst record the past two years, but management still has faith in Silas to oversee the rebuilding process and was happy with the development of the team’s young players last season. Iko also notes that the front office allowed Silas free rein to build his coaching staff this summer.
  • This could be a crucial season for Rockets big man Usman Garuba, Iko adds in the same piece. After injuries limited him to 24 games in his rookie season, a sprained left ankle prevented him from playing in Summer League. Garuba was a first-round pick last year and Houston would like to use him as a small-ball center off the bench, but he will have plenty of competition for that role.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Pistons a potential landing spot for Warriors' Draymond Green?

An Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes the Pistons are a team to watch if Draymond Green doesn’t sign an extension with the Warriors before become eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2023. Green was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, attended Michigan State and grew up rooting for the Pistons, who have long had interest in acquiring him, according to the executive.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Nets to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center

The Nets are expected to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center next season, as relayed by NetsDaily. Head coach Steve Nash discussed Simmons’ unique ability to play and defend multiple positions when the 2021-22 campaign ended. “I think he plays both [point guard and center],” Nash said. “He’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Report: Pelicans unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in offer for Kevin Durant

The Pelicans are unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in a trade offer for Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell Christian Clark of NOLA.com. New Orleans has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Durant, who is pushing for a trade out of Brooklyn. Building an offer around Ingram would mean offering up a young forward with an All-Star nod on his résumé — the Pelicans would also be able to dip into their draft pick surplus from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday blockbusters to give the Nets the kind of future assets they’re believed to be seeking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Hoops Rumors

How NBA players who declined options fared in free agency

Of the 19 NBA veterans who had player options on their contracts for the 2022-23 season, 13 picked up those options, choosing the security of the guaranteed money over the uncertainty of the open market. That leaves six players who turned down their options and became unrestricted free agents. Here’s...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Russell Westbrook signs with agent Jeff Schwartz

Russell Westbrook has selected one of the most prominent agents in professional sports as his new representative. Westbrook has signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. Westbrook parted ways with Thad Foucher last month. Foucher, who had represented Westbrook since he entered the league in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#The Southwest Division#Eurobasket#Eurohoops
Hoops Rumors

Suns to sign Duane Washington Jr. to two-way deal

Free agent guard Duane Washington Jr. has agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points and 1.8 assists in 20.2 minutes for the Pacers as a rookie last season while appearing in 48 games, including seven starts. Washington went undrafted out of Ohio State.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Sixers reach settlement agreement with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and the 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20M withheld from him as a result of his failure to play last season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Sixers maintained Simmons breached his contract...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Hoops Rumors

Thunder officially sign veteran big man Mike Muscala

The Thunder have officially signed veteran big man Mike Muscala, the team announced in a press release today. Oklahoma City originally agreed to re-sign the 31-year-old in June and now has a full roster. Muscala, 6-foot-10, played 43 games with the Thunder last season. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.0...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'

Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy